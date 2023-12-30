In the world of superheroes, Christmas and New Year are also important times.

Marvel also has comics with Christmas and New Year stories

Marvel is one of the most recognized and loved publishers for superhero fans. Although throughout the year he focuses on releasing all kinds of comics with very interesting and action-packed stories, he also knows how to celebrate the end of year parties with style. For this reason, he has shared on his official page a selection of his best Christmas and New Year comics that are ideal to read in these times December

These comics show us how Marvel characters live Christmas traditions, from exchanging gifts to face thematic villains during these times. At the same time, they are deliveries that offer us emotional and fun stories that reflect the spirit of these dates. If you want to know which comics Marvel recommends for enjoy this vacationin this article we tell you everything about them.

Best Marvel comics to wish happy holidays

If you are a Marvel fan, you will surely love to enjoy the best Marvel comics from any time of the year, but especially at Christmas. The superheroes and villains of the House of Ideas also celebrate these important dates and they do so with comics full of humoraction, emotion and magic.

MERRY X-MEN HOLIDAY SPECIAL (2018) #1

This special features 25 short stories starring the most famous mutants in the world. Each story corresponds to a day in the month of December and together they form a advent calendar full of surprises. You will be able to see the X-Men face villains, but also enjoy most emotional and fun momentslike a family dinner, a romantic date or a visit to the mall.

AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2022) #25

The Avengers also have their own Christmas special in this one number 25 of the digital series Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic from 2022. In this story, the Earth's Mightiest Heroes will have to face an interdimensional threat that will endanger the very existence of Christmas. To do this, they will have the help of a very special guest, Santa Claus!

UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #143

Kitty Pryde is left alone in the X-Mansion on Christmas Eve, while her mutant friends They are going to celebrate the holidays. What was going to be a relaxing night turns into a fight for survival when an extraterrestrial demon emerges from the Dangerous World, a dimension full of horrors. Kitty, only 13 years old, will have to use her cunning, her courage and her ability to pass through solid objects to escape from the clutches of the monster. This comic combines horror with the Christmas atmosphere and introduces us to a heroine in the making.

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2022) #30

Spider-Verse Unlimited Infinity Comic nos trae a very special spider crossover. In this story, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy), Miles Morales, Silk (Cindy Moon) and Spider-Ham (Peter Porker) are brought together in order to to join forces to stop a villain who wants to steal the joy of Christmas. To do this, they will have to travel through different dimensions and meet other characters related to the spider universe, such as Venom, Kraven or the Green Goblin.

SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2023) #13-18

If you are left wanting more Christmas spider adventureswe recommend this Spider-Man Unlimited Infinity Comic from the 2023 issues. In it, we will see Peter Parker deal with typical problems of these dates: buy gifts, prepare dinners, visit family. However, you will also have to face a series of villains who want to ruin your Christmas. In addition, he will have the help of some unexpected allies, such as the Black Cat, The Punisher or Daredevil.

MARVEL CHRISTMAS COMIC (2011) #1

In this comic anthology you can discover how they celebrate the holidays the Avengers in their towerwith Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye and many more, so you can appreciate how they carry out missions and Christmas activities in this interesting theme, such as seeing gifts, traveling or getting wrapped up in the snow.

DAREDEVIL (1964) #253

Daredevil faces off Kingpin during the holidayswhere the villain stays in New York to create a Christmas challenge in this classic Marvel number. In this way, Daredevil will have to use all his skills to stop itbut you will not be alone in this adventure.

