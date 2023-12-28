Get ready for a new and exciting Marvel adventure, where the Avengers will face fearsome adversaries: Vampires.

The announcement of this explosive event was made in a big way during New York Comic Con last October, and since then, we have very little information about this vampire story. But with Jed Mackay, the genius behind The Avengers and Moon Knight, at the pen, and talented X-Men artist Pepe Larraz, action is guaranteed.

“Who will bite him?” is the mysterious motto of Blood Hunt, suggesting that our beloved heroes could face an unexpected transformation in the fight against vampires.

With the main limited series and spin-offs planned, an exciting ride is promised as our favorite heroes fight the seduction of the creatures of the night.

The Marvel world will be plunged into darkness as these vampires seek to dominate the universe. The stunning new cover, courtesy of Kael Ngu, gives us an exciting look at what's to come. His stunning illustrations have brought iconic characters to life, and this cover might be one of his best works to date! We can see Blade's silhouette and inside are the Avengers. Highlights include Doctor Strange, Tigra, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch and the new Moon Knight.

Blood Hunt and Marvel

“I think vampires are a really fun part of the Marvel Universe.” Mackay explained earlier this month. “You can enjoy them on a surface level like adding a bit of horror to a book, or you can go as deep as you want into the long Marvel history of vampires, which is as elaborate as anywhere else… And the fact that Dracula! It is a source of endless delight!”

“Blood Hunt is just the latest chapter in Marvel's long-running vampires, and they're coming out of the darkness in a big way.”

Do you want to read this new Avengers adventure? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.