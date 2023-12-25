The character Spider-Man 2099 returns in a big way with a new Marvel comic series that promises amazing adventures!

Iconic writer Peter David is back in action, along with talented artist Rogê Antônio, to take fans on an epic journey with Symbiote Spider-Man 2099. Prepare to be immersed in Marvel's technologically advanced, dystopian future!

Miguel O'Hara, the legendary Spider-Man 2099, finds himself in a hostile confrontation with his own body when the evil Kron Stone, known as Venom 2099, unleashes an all-out attack on Alchemax. In this new five-issue series, O'Hara becomes the host of a terrifying symbiote, unleashing a challenge to stop his nemesis.

What are you willing to sacrifice to control this new symbiote: your body, your mind, maybe even your soul?

This new adventure will explore an unprecedented side of the charismatic Miguel O'Hara, showing how he faces challenges that could put not only his life at stake, but also his very identity.

Spider-Man 2099, created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi in 1992, is a geneticist who, after an accident, acquires spider abilities in a murky future. Unlike Peter Parker, this hero strolls the futuristic streets of New York in an innovative suit, defying evil with sharp claws, heightened senses and the unique ability to glide.

The legacy of 2099 continues to expand, and this series promises to be an exciting addition to this charismatic character. Get ready for a dose of action and surprising twists as Miguel O'Hara embarks on an unprecedented journey!

Plus, even though Miguel O'Hara has already appeared on the big screen in movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we're still eagerly waiting to see him in live action. Since it would be something shocking. It will come true? With Marvel anything is possible.

