Spider-Man 2099 fuses with a symbiote in Marvel Comics' latest big story.

Miguel O'Hara is Spider-Man in the 2099 universe

Join the conversation

Marvel Comics has announced the launch of the Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 comic, a new five-issue limited series that will be written by the co-creator of Miguel O'Hara, Peter David. Symbiote Spider-Man 2099, which will be released in March 2024, unites David with artist Rogê Antônio. As the next chapter in the Symbiote Spider-Man saga, this new story takes readers to the original continuity of Marvel 2099 in which Miguel becomes the host of a terrifying new symbiote that we are not prepared for.

Spider-Man 2099 fuses with a symbiote in Marvel Comics' latest big story

This is the official synopsis provided Marvel:

Prepare your senses for the dystopian future of 2099! Miguel O'Haraalso known as Spider-Man 2099, faces a new symbiote that wants to take over his body. Kron Stone, the Venom of 2099prepares an all-out assault against Alchemax, and the only hope of stopping him lies in the power awakened by a top-secret project that went wrong in the past. What must you sacrifice Miguel to seal the bond with his new symbiote? Her body? Your mind? His very soul?!

Spider-Man 2099 was created by Peter David with artist Rick Leonardi. Miguel O'Hara first appeared in the comic Amazing Spider-Man #365, which was published in 1992. Shortly after, Marvel began publishing his own solo series. The character's popularity has grown enormously in recent years, as Miguel made his big screen debut in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewhich was enormously successful.

He took on a much larger role in the sequel that released earlier this year. Additionally, another five-issue comic series titled Miguel O'Hara – Spider-Man 2099 will be released in January 2024, with writer Steve Orlando at the helm and a rotating roster of artists joining him on this new adventure.

What we know about the new symbiote that will join Spider-Man 2099 It is completely uncertain. It is not known if it will be an ally who will fight against his enemies or it will be a villain who wants to take over his body completely. The symbiotes are very recurring aliens in Spider-Man stories, but they have not been seen often in the world. alternate universe 2099.

The comic Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 It will go on sale on March 13, 2024.

Join the conversation