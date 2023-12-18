The popular member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Mantis, may change what we know about symbiotes.

The new comic series starring the Guardians of the Galaxythe characteristic cosmic group that jumps from galaxy to galaxy, has shown a new version of Mantis. For a long time Mantis He was a character that did not have much prominence in the Marvel Universe. It wasn't until the arrival of the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2which was directed by James Gunn, which Mantis got the recognition it deserved with its adaptation to the big screen. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are largely to blame for its success.

Mantis may change what we know about symbiotes

Now, Mantis just revealed a clever version of Venom. Venom has become the center of some of Marvel's most popular stories. Although its main host has been Eddie Brock, Venom He never passed up an opportunity and was the symbiote of some of Marvel's most recent most popular characters. Not long ago he became the Black Widow symbiote. Now, the new costume of the member of Guardians of the Galaxy has given the symbiote a new twist that changes everything what we know about him.

in the comic Guardians of the Galaxy #9, Gamora y Mantis they head to the Tierra to find a synthetic material that allows them to take over the Soul Stone to help Drax. On their journey, everyone begins their adaptation time since they acquired their form of Grootspace. It is at that moment that Mantis reveals that her suit is actually a living garment that he calls Dress, which sticks to her and links it to your personality. The great peculiarity of Dress with respect to the usual abilities of a symbiote is that he is able to change his shape to adapt to the situation based on the ideas of Mantis.

Everything seems to indicate that Dress could be a variation of the feared Klyntar species, also known as symbiotes. He Collector He told Mantis that Dress He had thoughts and feelings, so he was a completely sentient being. He also joins Mantis to assist in combat, similar to what characters like Venom y Carnage when they are with their hosts. Dress opens a new path with many possibilities that Marvel can explore in future stories. This new version of Venom is giving him a completely new character perspective.

The comic Guardians of the Galaxy #9 It is now available.

