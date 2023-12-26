Join the conversation

Since its beginnings in the Marvel Universe, Thor has been able to demonstrate that he is an extremely strong and capable characterwho has managed to position himself, even, as one of the most powerful heroes that we can find in the franchise, thanks to his powers, skills and his great disposition and good will.

It is thanks to this that Thor has always been considered one of Marvel's strongest heroes, and, at the same time, one of the fans' favorites. However, his participation in the most recent volume of the Avengers comic series has made it clear that Thor is much more than just a powerful character, and that he is actually, probably the strongest God in the Marvel Universe.

And the events of issue #8 of the already mentioned comic have shown the true and absolute potential of Thor Odinson in the Marvel Universe, revealing him as the most powerful God that exists in the franchise, having freed himself and his fellow Avengers from a powerful villain that not even Galactus had been able to face in the past. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #8 of the Avengers comic (2023).

This feat of Thor reveals that he is the most powerful God in the Marvel Universe

Although it is known that Thor is an extremely prominent character in the Marvel franchise, thanks to his great power, his charisma and his good disposition as a hero, the truth is that his participation and performance in the most recent volume of the Avengers comic has made it clear why Thor is a God, and an extremely powerful one at that..

Issue #8 of the aforementioned comic shows how the Avengers team, which includes Thor, faces the villain Nightmare, who has destroyed them, by trap them in a kind of vision or nightmare in which everything collapses around them.

Although everything seems lost, as various places such as Manhattan, Impossible City, Wakanda and Asgard are devastated, The Scarlet Witch somehow manages to get inside Thor's head and alert him.notifying her that nothing she is witnessing is real, and that it is nothing more than a nightmare, also telling her that she must wake up, since she and her other companions need it.

It is then that, to the Nightmare's surprise, Thor, using his incredible divine power, he manages to free himself, taking control of the dream and subsequently freeing his fellow Avengers. of their respective visions, thus returning them to reality again.

Even if the feat of being able to free himself and his companions from Nightmare's mind control is already impressive enough, the fact that he was able to free himself from the clutches of the villain when not even Galactus himself could do it on a previous occasion, makes it a much more amazing feat.

And, in volume #4 of the Marvel comic, by Kurt Busiek, Alex Ross and Steve Darnall, Nightmare is also doing his thing and using his powers to control and captivate the Celestials, the Living Court, and even the very same Galactus, who, although powerful, does not seem to be powerful enough to free himself of the villain's control, unlike Thor.

One of the main possible reasons why Thor has been able to achieve this feat is his recent ascension to the throne of Asgard, and what it brought with it. And it is that, After becoming King of Asgard, Thor accepted All-Knowledge that Odin possessed as his own knowledge of Thor, a concept that, it seems, goes hand in hand with Omnipotence.

Ultimately, the fact that Thor was able to free himself from the mind control and nightmare that Nightmare had trapped him in, and not only that, but that he was able to flip the coin, taking control of the dream, and freeing his companions as well. , without a doubt it is something extremely impressive, which establishes him as a true and absolute God of the Marvel Universe.

Join the conversation