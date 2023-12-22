A Marvel writer has described Cyclops' son with a simple and painful phrase.

Marvel writer Fabian Nicieza has described Cable as a character and his story with a heartbreaking sentence.

Nathan Summers, also known in the Marvel Universe as Cable, has become one of the most notable characters to exist in the franchise, and more specifically, one of Marvel fans' favorite mutants and members of the X-Men. It should also be noted that, although some fans do not know it, Cable is also the son of Cyclopsthe prominent member of the X-Men.

In the Marvel Universe, Cable's origin story is probably one of the saddest and most tragic that exist, which will be explored again in an upcoming comic series by writer Fabian Nicieza, who has spoken about the character and this new story in a recent interview with AIPT.

In this conversation with the AIPT media, Nicieza has also answered various questions related to the character, achieving perfectly define the character and his story with a simple and painful phrase. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Fabian Nicieza has described the history and origin of Cable in a simple and heartbreaking sentence

Introduced as a child in issue #201 of the Uncanny X-Men comic vol. 1 (1986), and as Cable in The New Mutants vol. 1 #87 (1990), Nathan Summers' character without a doubt Has a very complicated backstory and past.

And this character, son of Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Madelyne Pryor (Jean Grey's clone), being just a child, after having been infected with a technorganic virus that threatened to consume him completely, had to travel to the future to get the only existing cure for this disease, encountering a post-apocalyptic world and becoming a distinguished warrior.

After everything the character has had to go through and after some time out of focus in Marvel stories, Cable will return to the Marvel Universe in an upcoming comic series written by Fabian Nicieza, titled Cable, which will lead to his adult version and his young version to join in a risky adventurefacing various threats.

As mentioned above, writer Fabian Nicieza had an interview with AIPT, where he promoted his new comic series, and where a fan asked him about The similarities and differences between the Child Cable and the Adult Cableto the Which Nicieza has responded by saying:

“I found young Nate annoyingly adorable, totally relatable, and beneath the insecurity and braggadocio, he had the necessary underlying DNA that everything about Cable should have: a base of sadness and failure.”

And it is with that simple phrase that the writer Nicieza has said that he has been able summarize the character's history, and define it perfectlyWell, if anything is true about Cable, it is that he has had a hard life, which has been built on a foundation of sadness and failure.

There is no doubt that it is extremely sad and regrettable that the way to compare the adult Cable with his young version is to equate the suffering they have experiencedwhich has turned them into the worthy and outstanding warriors we know.

Although in past stories we saw Cable take on the world technically alone (and in more recent stories be a replacement candidate for Wolverine), it is now expected that the Adult Cable be for the child Cable that guide that he never hadand help him, in a certain way, to “overcome”, so to speak, that base of sadness and failure that characterizes him as Cable.

