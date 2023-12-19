This theory explains why Loki did not regain his original appearance after Odin died.

It is well known that, in the MCU, Loki was born in Jotunheim, so it is nothing more and nothing less than a Frost Giant. In addition to this, Loki is the son of Laufey, although the latter abandoned him, and was later found by Odin, the King of Asgard, who adopted him, and raised him as his son, and as part of the Asgardian Royal Family. .

Being a Frost Giant, Loki met certain physical characteristics of his race when he was a baby, being blue and with red eyesalthough quite small to be a Giant, and it was thanks to this that Odin decided to alter Loki's appearanceto make him look like an Asgardian.

Something quite curious about this is that, although Odin dies in the film Thor: Ragnarok and with him his spells and magic die, Loki's appearance remains exactly the same, and he does not return to being blue as he was originally. , and although this doesn't seem to make much sense, A fan theory explains the possible reason Loki retains his appearance even after the death of his adoptive father. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

In the film Thor (2011), Odin explains in a flashback how he found Loki in Jotunheim when he was just a baby, and had been abandoned by Laufey, his father, the King of the Frost Giants.

When Odin found Loki, although he was quite small, he had the average appearance of his race, as he was blue and had red eyes. Odin, with the intention of taking him and adopting him as his son, decided alter his appearance with magic, so that he looks like an Asgardian.

This was how Loki was able to obtain the appearance with which we know him, and with which, surprisingly, remained even after his father died. And it is that, although it was believed that when Odin died, all of his magic and his spells would die with him (and therefore Loki would show himself with his true appearance), apparently the King of Asgard used a permanent and extremely powerful spell on his adopted son, since he retained his Asgardian appearance and did not turn blue again.

According to a theory proposed by a fan on Quora, Loki did not return to his original form after Odin died, since The King of Asgard apparently used an irreversible spell to change his appearancea permanent spell that would change Loki permanently.

Citing the Marvel Visual Dictionary, the theory states that the only way for Loki to temporarily regain his Frost Giant appearance is by entering contact with someone or something (some object or relic) of your race.

The theory also adds that, taking into account that in the AVT magic does not work and therefore Loki should recover his original appearance, the spell that Odin has performed, as mentioned above, is extremely powerful and of a permanent and irreversible nature, therefore which, although regular magic doesn't work there, Odin's is so powerful that it cannot be nullified by the AVT or by anyone..

This theory makes sense, since, in the MCU, the idea that a spell can be permanent, even after the death of the person who cast it, had already been explored, well, in Avengers: Infinity War, when they try to steal the Eye of Agamotto , Dr. Strange explains that he has enchanted said artifact to protect it, and that his spell will remain even after he dies. This confirms that it is possible that Odin used a permanent spell on Loki's appearance, which would not be nullified even by his death.

