Heading into the final showdown, the X-Men have been forced to ally themselves with some of their greatest villains.

The desperate X-Men must join forces with some of their most terrible and dangerous villains.

Join the conversation

The X-Men have always been a group that, among many things, has been characterized by being able to turn their enemies into friends, as has been seen on so many occasions, Rogue being an example of this. However, this particularity of the group of mutants will be taken to a new level in the most recent comics, where a great final confrontation is being prepared.

And, according to what is known, the X-Men are recruiting a particular army of heroes and villains. The most interesting thing has to do with the latter, since now that mutants can't afford to refuse help and they have nothing to lose, they will be forced to work alongside despicable and evil characters. Below, we will tell you all the details.

Although you should know that This post contains spoilers for X-Men comic #9 and Dark X-Men #5so you should continue at your own risk.

The X-Men must team up with terrible villains to face Orchis

In Dark X-Men comic #5, which has been created by Steve Foxe, Frank Martin, Clayton Cowles and Jonas Scharf, it is said that the problematic mutants They dissolve after Madelyne Pryor's confrontation with a universal Goblin Queen variant. And among these characters is Gambit, one of the most interesting mutants, who has reunited with Rogue, his wife, and other members of the X-Men.

At this point in history, Gambit is asked about Madelyne Pryor's loyalty and supportto which he responds that they must gather many allies, this mutant being one of the strangest alliances they have made.

But this is not all, since in X-Men comic #29 it is shown that this group makes peace with other mutants who were controlled by Doctor Doom. In this way, it is also explained that eventually these forces of Doom will join the X-Men to fight Orchis.

It is important to note that the X-Men would not generally ally themselves with these types of characters, as they may be betrayed at any time, but this time, they feel like they have nothing to lose and need all the help they can get. This also applies to her alliance with Madelyne Pryor.

The X-Men are desperate to defeat and put an end to the Orchis organization once and for all, but it won't be easy, so they must have all the support possible. For this reason, they have been forced to recruit not only heroes, but also dangerous villains.

We could affirm that this is the most complex and varied team of mutants that has existed throughout the history of Marvel comics, but considering all the danger posed by the Orchis organization, the X-Men have had to collaborate with Goblin Queen and Doctor Doom, two terrible enemies. All possible help will be well received.

A great confrontation is coming between the X-Men and the Orchis organization, which is extremely dangerous and He has a lot of pretty impressive allies who will not hesitate to kill any of these mutants, if they have the opportunity. It is precisely for this reason that the X-Men group is recruiting heroes and villains alike.

It's impossible to deny the possibility of the X-Men being betrayed by these villains, like Doctor Doom and the Goblin Queen. Although of the latter only Gambit's phrase is recorded, who has confirmed that she will be there for them when they need help. We still have to wait to find out the outcome of this complex confrontation where everything can go wrong for our heroes.

Join the conversation