Marvel could save one of the Avengers thanks to this controversial villain.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe we find one of the members of the Avengers specifically who, unlike the rest of his companions, although he has had development and evolution as a character, has not been able to have a satisfactory and consistent closure or conclusion. Said hero is nothing more and nothing less than the green giant, hulk.

And, although he was one of the first Avengers to be introduced in the MCU and, therefore, has been in Marvel stories for quite some time, the franchise has actually He has not been able to give a good closure to the characterand the little and almost zero development that the hero has had has been truncated by not having a concrete and satisfactory conclusion.

However, faced with this unfortunate situation, Marvel could offer a solution, although the means to solve this problem could be quite controversial, since, in some ways, they are seen related to the controversial villain (initially presented as a heroine) Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Marvel could turn Hulk into a villain to give him closure, as they did with Scarlet Witch

In the MCU, almost every member of the Avengers has had development and growth as characters, as well as satisfying and compelling conclusions; almost all except one: Hulk.

And, as mentioned above, from his introduction in The Incredible Hulk to Avengers: Endgame, the character of Hulk could have had quite good development as a character, at the same time. learn to deal with his anger and become what we know as Smart Hulk.

However, although it cannot be denied that the green giant has evolved and improved as a character, the truth is that this development, at not having a specific ending or closure for the hero and having happened off screenseems to mean nothing, and this is a problem that Marvel definitely needs to solve.

Fortunately, there is a way the franchise could solve this problem with the Hulk story, and that is following the same steps as with the Scarlet Witchwhich, although initially presented as a heroine, in her series WandaVision and the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is slightly taking a turn towards villainy in the MCU.

There is no doubt that fans and followers of the Hulk character They deserve to be able to see how the Hulk evolved from being a terrifying threat full of anger and without control, to being a much more peaceful version with a lot of self-control, but equally strong and powerful. This is why the franchise needs to “re-address,” so to speak, the story of the Hulk and find a way to give a satisfying and consistent ending to the Hulk in the MCU.

It is possible that by following in Scarlet Witch’s footsteps and becoming a villain, the character could somehow upset Smart Hulk and put Hulk and Bruce Banner at odds, causing him to lose control and There must be a reconciliation that turns him into Smart Hulk once again.

This way, Marvel can solve the big script hole in Hulk’s story, by show how the entire process and development was that led Hulk to become Smart Hulk during the more than 15 years of his personal journey, and at the same time establish a concrete and congruent closure for the character.

Ultimately, there are several Future MCU projects that could bring Hulk back to the MCUlike Captain America: Brave New World, which includes characters from The Incredible Hulk such as Betty and Thadeus Ross, as well as Thunderbolts, and the green giant could reappear in the fourth installment of Captain America, paving the way for a later appearance in Thunderbolts, becoming a villain and facing Thaddeus Ross if he becomes Red Hulk in the film.

