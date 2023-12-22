A new rumor suggests that Marvel Studios is already working on a film starring The Young Avengers

The final credits of The Marvels anticipated what many fans had been waiting for since the introduction of Wanda Maximoff's children in the Wandavision series, the formation of The Young Avengers. Now a new rumor from informant Daniel Richtman (a fairly reliable source) practically confirms that the formation of the young team of superheroes will be seen on the big screen and not in the form of a series for Disney + as initially rumored, since the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige would have reconsidered changing the initial approach in an attempt to “show important events in theatrical settings.”

A ‘YOUNG AVENGERS’ movie is reportedly in the works at Marvel Studios. (Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/d5szNZrVWu — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 21, 2023

If proven true, this development can be seen as Disney's effort to recapture the magic of the early phases of the MCU, which covered the recruitment of the original six Avengers and the events leading up to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The Marvels' post-credits scene pays homage to Samuel L. Jackson's first appearance as Nick Fury in 2008's Iron Man, with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan tracking down and recruiting Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, and mentioning Scott's daughter Lang, Cassie, as the next one to be recruited.

Iman Vellani confirmed the group's lineup

The Marvels star Iman Vellani all but confirmed the Young Avengers lineup without mentioning names in a recent interview. “I will say that any name you can guess is probably correct. There are not so many young people in the UCM at the moment,” he expressed. That track still implies a long list of potential members that includes the aforementioned Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang, plus América Chávez, Riri Williams, Eilaja Bradley, Kid Loki, and the Maximoff brothers, just to name a few. The Ms. Marvel star also expressed her desire to be part of a larger MCU, now that her character has rubbed shoulders with Nick Fury, Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers.

The Marvels helped spark the arrival of a new, younger team to the MCU. But aside from Kate Bishop, there are other young superheroes who fit the bill.

Currently, the MCU is planning to introduce many more superhero teams, including the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts, but the list could grow as there are still many House of Ideas superhero teams to introduce .

You can find out who the young Avengers are at this link. And while we wait for the release of new Marvel Studios films, we can enjoy the vast library of films and series that Disney + contains. If you are not subscribed you can do so at this link.

Are you looking forward to seeing the young avengers together?

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

