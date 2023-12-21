According to insiders, Marvel Studios is rumored to be preparing a massive change within the studio for the release of “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Let's keep in mind that the future of Marvel ran based on the axis of Kang the conqueror. When Jonathan Majors, the actor in charge of giving life to this villain, is found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, the studio is affected. Marvel had no choice but to fire the actor from his position and leave the entire MCU in a big unknown. There is even talk that “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” could be losing its titlesuggesting that Kang's role in the MCU could be diminished entirely.

Now it seems that the plan is changing to split Avengers: Secret Wars into two parts. One could have already imagined that the unfortunate Avengers: Kang Dynasty would also have served as the second part of the story, but nevertheless, It looks like the Secret Wars story will be the main focus.

What decision will the studio make?

At least until Marvel Studios makes an official announcement, nothing is confirmed yet. “I said that the next Avengers movie wouldn't be called Kang Dynasty and that it seemed like Marvel was looking for a writer, which ended up being Michael Waldron, and a director to effectively tackle a two-part Secret Wars movie that would serve as like the conclusion of the Avengers saga”stated Jeff Sneider.

Sneider emphasized that a source even called Secret Wars “a giant five-hour movie with a year-long intermission.” We can start thinking that this mega event that Marvel Studios is preparing will trigger one of the most anticipated things by fans in recent years, the X-MEN.