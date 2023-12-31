The writer of What If…? confirms what Tony Stark's return was going to be like in 2023.

Tony Stark died after defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

Join the conversation

The plans for the original episode of Tony Stark from season 2 of What If…? They could have given Iron Man a very different return in 2023. This series has featured multiple versions of Iron Man during its two seasons, but this return of Tony Stark It would have been a tribute to the character. However, it seems that although Iron Man It was always part of the series, a specific episode was very different from what was shown in the final result.

The writer of What If…? confirms what Tony Stark's return was going to be like in 2023

The main writer of the series Disney+, Bradleyrevealed how different the season 2 episode that focused on Iron Man y Gamora. The episode was originally conceived to be part of the chapters of the first. The episode would show the return of Iron Man in 2023, which played out as a love story centered around Tony and Pepperin which Iron Man and Star-Lord also met, according to Bradley.

While that could have been great, the writer explained that the development of the story changed for the better. Ultimately, the episode had to be moved to season 2 due to pandemic-related issues affecting production. It has also been confirmed that some episodes will move to the third season.

In October 2022, scripts that referenced Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and more Avengers fighting against were leaked. Supply in Thor: Ragnarok. There are no episodes that match the leaked scripts, which suggests that it could be the story that was carried out. the third season of What If…?

The second season of What If…? is now available in Disney+.

Join the conversation