Selene in Marvel Snap expands the possibilities of the Junk deck in the card game: we explain if you should buy the last card of the year.

Marvel Snap ends the year with a new addition to the Junk archetype, the deck that consists of filling the opponent's locations with negative cards, with negative values, that is, “junk”.

Selene, released on December 27, closes the Hellfire Gala season with a new 1-cost card with a power that fits perfectly with another recent card, Annihilus, without which it is difficult to recommend buying the Selene card.

Remember that, during this week, you can get Selene for 6,000 chips in the collector's shop, or by opening one of the collector's chests.

If you don't usually use cards like The Hood, Green Goblin o Hobgoblin, you better let it pass. But if you like junk decks in Marvel Snap, read on…

Best deck with Selene in Marvel Snap

Selene (1/-1): When revealed: Apply -3 power to the lowest power card in each player's hand.

Selene, in an unprepared deck, is a card that makes no sense: it deals -3 power damage to a rival card but also one of ours (the one with the least power in our hand at the time of its reveal), and on top of that it has -1 power.

Therefore, Selene has to enter a junk type deckwhat consists of “annoying” the opponent's hand and locations with “junk” cards, with 0 or negative power. An archetype that has returned strongly in the meta after the launch of Annihilus a few weeks ago.

Annihilus (5/7) Its Reveal power makes your cards with 0 or less power (such as Selene) change sides. It's an obvious card to include in a deck with Selene, as it will cause both Selene and the other -3 power afflicted card you played before to switch sides.

But there are already many other cards with negative powers or effects that fit this archetype. For example,

The Hood (1/-3): When Revealed add a Demon to your hand Sentry (4/10): Adds a -10 Void to the right location, which you'll want to send to the opponent with Annihilus (you can protect the Sentry itself in the other location with Armor). Black Widow (3/3): Add a Widow's Bite to your opponent's hand (if you play Selene right after the same turn, Widow's Bite will become a -4 card) Green Goblin (3/-3): When Revealed, he changes sides Hobgoblin (4/-8): When revealed, it changes sides

