Even characters as powerful as Spider-Man, Batman, Wolverine o Superman They have shown that not even they can escape death. Death equals us all and in comics we have seen the end of many heroes, ending his stage of heroism and glory. However, the passage of time has caused these deaths to lose all their narrative weight. This is because, in these cases, resurrection has become as common as death, which really jeopardizes that feeling of grief knowing that you will no longer see a character again.

Venom finds his final destiny in the Marvel Universe and it’s pretty surprising

The comic series Marvel known as The End showed the last days of several well-known figures of The House of Ideas. In the case that was raised for the incredible Venom, Marvel did not show the end of the symbiote, but that of all humanity. Since he was first introduced, Venom has always expressed a particular curiosity and interest in everything regarding biological life forms. Specifically, he focused on Eddie Brockwho he really loved in a sinister and twisted way.

Venom It has always been considered an immortal being that was part of a superior hive. Eddie Brock, on the other hand, was just a simple human for whom Venom felt a special fixation. Even if the symbiote could heal Eddie’s wounds, Venom couldn’t stop his host from aging. The symbiote, desperate to save Eddie, attempted to prolong his life as long as possible, terrified of losing the being he has been connected to for so long. As Eddie’s organs begin to deteriorate, Venom replaces them with analogues of its matter, until the internal organs adapt to Venom’s cellular structure.

After two hundred years, the neurons in Eddie’s brain were beginning to die. The symbiote also wanted to replace him, but this also included all the information his mind contained about himself and his memories. Eddie’s memories begin to drain until he can’t remember anything about his life or who he is. After five hundred years, with the end of the age of superheroes, all human life has been extinct in the Tierra y Eddie Ultimately it cannot be saved. Realizing that it’s time to let go, Venom leaves Eddie’s bodywhich immediately turns to dust in the arms of Venom.

Venomone of the best-known antiheroes of the Marvel Universegets one of the best-written redemption arcs of all time in Venom: The End. An intimate and personal story about the symbiote that explores the depths of his mind, such as what worries him and the pain I felt knowing that Eddie Brock was slowly dying.

