To say that Thor He is one of the most powerful beings in Marvel is unquestionable. Marvel has explored Norse mythology from many different prisms, with Thor being one of the main pillars that support the Norse deities in the Marvel Universe. Thor He is a powerful warrior who dominates the heavens themselves, but he is currently at his peak after having inherited the powers of Odinbecoming the Father of All after His dad's death. However, all this only does more than mask the true power of Thor.

In his final confrontation against Toranos, Thor reveals the true nature of his power

The comic Immortal Thor #5 showed the God of Thunder in one of the most brutal fights it has experienced in its history. There is no other villain who can compare to his deadly new adversary, the Elder God of Thunder, Toranos. For this same reason, Thor knew he couldn't win the battle alone.. This led him to turn to several allies he had gained in his endless adventures, all of whom had wielded his power in the past. This included Loki, Beta Ray Bill, Jane Foster y Storm.

The five heroes managed to pass the hammer Mjolnir between them as the fierce battle continued. As long as they didn't let go of Mjolnir for more than a minute, everyone could take advantage of Thor's abilities. Things seemed completely lost when Toranos, who coveted Thor's power for himself, captured Mjolnir and claimed it. However, this was all part of a greater plan that Thor had devised in his head. When he managed to get his hands on Mjolnir, the hammer itself deemed him worthy. What no one expected is that at that very moment Toranos He found himself with a pain that began to torment his head.

With an evil smile, Thor He asked him if he really knew what it was. the true nature of his power. He then explained that when people required his services, they did not ask him to invoke the power of storms, but to contain them. According to himself God of Thunder, this seems to be his real power. Any deity could invoke nature to destroy it, but true power lay in knowing how to appease it with complete control.

Thor He added that for all his skill in battle, his greatest strength lay in the knowledge of how to use his power well, referring to humility as a key factor. Thor's power is the power to be worthy. This was what made Toranos released the power and fled the battlefield shortly after.

