Cyclops has carried the weight of the mutant cause for a long time and that could be his downfall.

Cyclops has been the main leader of the X-Men

Join the conversation

Cyclops It’s one of the X-Men more committed to the cause of mutantsbut he has paid a high price in his life for being so linked to the team. During Kitty Pryde’s first days of trainingthe X-Men reflected on what makes them Scott Summers be such an honorable leader and why that makes his life so tragic. The reality is that the life of Cyclops is based on the grouping X-Menbut there is much more tragedy than what we can see on the surface.

Cyclops has carried the weight of the mutant cause for a long time and that could be his downfall

The comic Wolverine First Class #12 showed to Charles Xavier sending to Kitty on a mission with Cyclops, after she had spent some time training with Wolverine. After a rather harrowing experience, Kitty Pryde approaches Xavier that she wants to continue training with Logan, since Cyclops is completely exhausted. Not only does Scott Summers carry the weight of the world on his shoulders, but he has had very few opportunities to occupy a lesser position. His entire life is linked in some way to the team..

Scott Summers lived a very complex life before becoming the first recruit of Charles Xavier. He lost his family in a plane crash, which eliminated any possibility of what we understand as a normal childhood. Later, Cyclops became the ward of the mutant criminal, Jack Winters, who attempted to abuse and manipulate Scott into helping him with his crimes. Although he found a new home and formed relationships at Charles Xavier’s School for X-Men, he also intensely showed up to prove his worth and his dedication to mutants.

Los X-Men They became the job of Scott Summers, your purpose and the source of all your relationships. The great love of her, Jean Grey, was one of the five original members. His first and strongest friendships were forged with his teammates. Scott Summers tells himself the X-Men need himbut in reality, he needs the team most of all.

All of Scott’s main connections are related to the X-Men and, over the years, his continued involvement with the team has pushed him beyond his emotions on more than one occasion. He got to the point that, at one point, the anger and resentment that had been building up for a long time led him to kill Charles Xavierwhile under the influence of the Phoenix Force. He was never able to completely separate himself from the X-Men to live a private life far from the heroic path.

Now, Marvel wants to make Cyclops the martyr of the X-Men, after Orchis is preparing him to be executed. He is always ready to sacrifice his life and everything in his power for the sake of X-Men. The characteristics that make Cyclops the best leader of the X-Men also make him a tragic and doomed figure, but will never stop fighting for them.

Join the conversation