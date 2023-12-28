The iconic Avengers villain Ultron returns in a surprising way.

A classic villain rooted in the legacy of the Avengers is back in the Marvel Universe, but it has returned under a very surprising new identity. A new character emerged at the beginning of Avengers Inc. named Victor Shade, but even he didn't know what the truth was about who he really is. Things seemed much more complicated knowing that the name of Victor Shade was once used as an alternative alias for Visionbut now the shocking truth of this has been revealed.

The comic Avengers Inc. #4 has finally revealed Shade's identity, with an incredible revelation that many readers did not expect. Victor Shade is not any version of Vision, but an Ultron in disguise. The villain has not been seen since the comic series. Rage of Ultronan event that destroyed both Ultron and the Dr. Henry Pym, once the Marvel Universe managed to establish itself. We now know that the old Ant-Man continues alive. It turns out that Pym doesn't return alone among the living, as Victor Shade reveals himself to be an enhanced version of Ultron.

At the beginning of the series, when Marvel villains start showing up shot dead, Janet Van Dyne She becomes the detective on the case. The Wasp noted that these holes were too small to be caused by bullets, but she never had the opportunity to examine the evidence further due to a villain attack. It was during this attack that Victor Shade revealed himself and possessed the body of the victim Whirlwind. Shade lacked memories of his own lifebut somehow maintained the powers and appearance similar to Vision.

In Avengers Inc. #4, Janet realizes that those little bullet holes were the size of an ant. She immediately thinks of her late ex-husband and, finding an address, she finds him there. Pym He explains that he is alive thanks to time travel, since another version of himself saved him and managed to separate him from Ultron in time. The reality is that he has set up all these villain assassinations because he fears that Ultron has returned to the present with him. His fears come true when Victor Shade puts his hand through Pym's chestrevealing itself as Ultron.

The true identity of Vic Shade explains the apparent connection to Vision, since Ultron was the one who created him. He also explains why Shade didn't remember who he was or how he came to possess Shade's body. David Cannon. The moment she sees Henry Pym again is when all her memories of him come back to him, along with his meticulously prepared revenge on him. The Marvel Universe is in danger for the return of one of its greatest threats, but it may already be too late to regret.

The comic Avengers Inc. #4 It is now available.

