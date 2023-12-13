Mephisto recognizes who his best adversary is and could have great implications for the future of the MCU.

Mephisto is the devil in the Marvel Universe

Join the conversation

Mephisto has made known who his biggest enemies are in the Marvel Universe. This revelation could be of vital importance for the development of the MCU as it provides a way to introduce both characters in the Marvel Studios films. The rumors about Mephisto will be one of the next great villains of the UCM They have been circulating for a few years, but no confirmation has yet been produced in this regard. As fans await Mephisto's arrival, he said who his main nemesis was in the comic Silver Surfer: Rebirth Legacy #4.

Mephisto recognizes who his best adversary is and could have great implications for the future of the MCU

In doing so, Mephisto has paved the way for him and his rival to have a more than deserved presentation in the UCM. This story showed how Mephisto wanted to carry out his last final plan, which was to banish Silver Surfer to a very remote time and place from which I could never escape. At the same time that Mephisto discovers that he is about to gain victory, the villain recognizes his adversary Silver Surfer as the enemy that has tormented him the most for a long time.

In this sense, Mephisto He's actually the closest thing to a villain I've ever had. Silver Surfer. In fact, the origin of Mephisto is that he is basically the devil's version in Marvel Comics, although it has never received that name. For more than half a century, Mephisto has chased Silver Surfercoveting his soul, which is one of the purest that can be found in the universe. Silver Surfer has tried to avoid Mephisto whenever he could, but now it is possible that the demon has managed to trap him.

With Mephisto's place as a major Marvel villain in mind, it's almost a given that he will find a way into the UCM sooner or later. By establishing the Silver Surfer as Mephisto's greatest enemy, this gives the MCU a creative way to introduce both characters. The presentation of Silver Surfer in the UCM It is highly anticipated by fans, since it would also imply the imminent arrival of Galactus. Presenting Mephisto and Silver Surfer in the MCU as characters who share something in common would not only avoid the mistakes made by Foxbut also gives the characters a compelling reason to find the place they deserve on the big screen.

The comic Silver Surfer: Rebirth Legacy #4 It is now available.

Join the conversation