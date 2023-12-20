Ghost Rider finds the fearsome weapon that could destroy the Hulk in their battle.

Marvel has already announced an imminent confrontation between Ghost Rider and Hulk. To prepare for it, the Spirit of Vengeance will have an impressive weapon to take down the Green Giant: hellfire grenades. Hulk finds himself living a new solo adventure, fighting monsters and staying one step ahead of an ancient evil that stalks him at every turn. In a preview of the comic The Incredible Hulk #7, Bruce Banner faces a new Ghost Rider who uses some weapons that would actually get him killed.

Ghost Rider finds the fearsome weapon that could destroy the Hulk in their battle

In the previous issue, a new version Ghost Riderwhich resembles a soldier of the Second World Warattacks the Hulk. At that moment a mortal combat begins in which only one of the two will be able to remain standing. Ghost Rider shows a gun that is capable of expelling hellfire. The weapon proves powerful enough to take down the Hulk, but Ghost Rider had a few more tricks up his sleeve.

Throughout its history, Ghost Rider He has had a series of incredible weapons that he has been able to take advantage of. One of the resources that the different versions of Ghost Rider use is hellfire, which materializes through different weapons. Ghost Rider He knows that he will need all the hellfire he can get in order to have any chance of success in his battle against Hulk.

It is Ghost Rider It's not the only one Spirit of Vengeance who uses infernal firearms. These weapons that come from hell itself are usually enough to eliminate even the most powerful supernatural enemies, but they seem not to be enough to take down Hulk. Fortunately, the unknown Ghost Rider he had his hellfire grenades and while it doesn't stop the Hulk completely, they do slow him down enough. Although the effectiveness of Hellfire grenades against Hulk may not have the expected performance, they are still one of the best Ghost Rider weapons.

Johnny Blaze's Hellfire Shotgun It showed that it could be turned into an effective weapon in creative and incredible ways. The Hellfire shotgun ended many reigns of terror, and the Hellfire grenade has the potential to do the same for Hulk. So far, Ghost Rider seems to be the only Spirit of Vengeance to use them, and it would correspond to others Ghost Riders adopt them. A Hellfire grenade in the hands of Johnny Blaze could cause irreparable damage, just as it did to the Hulk.

The comic Incredible Hulk #7 It is now available.

