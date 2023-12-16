Marvel shows the existence of a symbiote with a power that the fearsome god Knull needs.

Venom has been rooted in Spider-Man's legacy

Following recent events in King in Black, Marvel showed that symbiotes could become a fundamental figure in the universe. The unexpected arrival of Knull caused a total disaster Marvel, triggering a conflict of cosmic proportions. Symbiotes have long been considered one of the most powerful species in the Marvel Universe and are now getting the respect they deserve. Carnage, Venom o Fuck These are just a few examples of the destructive force that these aliens can be. Klyntar.

These extraterrestrial beings have proven to be much more important than previously thought. Since its origins are in knull's forcethe symbiote god who runs virtually all of them, it made sense that the creatures would have a power linked to yours.

Even so, Venom y Eddie Brock showed that they can be completely independent of Knull's sovereignty. Carnage has also been a thorn in the side of almost every hero the ruthless symbiote has encountered. Therefore, when the darkness of Knull took over the entire world, there were some lights that gave people hope. One of those focuses resided in one of the most intense darkness and this could be the most powerful symbiote of all.

One of the symbiotes that Knull feared was also in possession of a power that he longed to achieve. While Knull ruled the world, his army of symbiotes stalked the streets in search of the son of Eddie Brock,Dylan. Among his troops were the four symbiotes of Life Foundation which once formed the merged entity known as Hybrid.

Fortunately, the black sheep of the family appeared to interrupt his brothers' plans. Scream could prevent Hybrid endanger a child, grabbing Lasher by the neck and tossing him aside with ease. The others were well aware that Scream was not going to be an easy fight, especially considering the fact that their last host murdered all of their people in cold blood. They merged to form the most powerful hybrid symbiote seen so far.

Despite all the powers that Fuck had within their reach, the symbiotes still had some weak strengths. Fire has always been an effective weapon against the species. In the case of his own Fuck was shown to be vulnerable to magic, so it made sense that magical fire would be an even bigger threat. In the case of Scream and his host Andi Bentonthe magical fire was not a reason to worry, quite the opposite.

Not only was Andi able to unleash the power of Hellfire over his adversaries, but he was also immune to some of the natural weaknesses of a symbiote. Scream was also able to end his connection with Knull.

