Marvel is working to give the universe a villain who has the qualities of someone like Darkseidone of the most important villains of DC. Darkseidone of the most powerful and iconic villains in comics, is a DC character who inspired the creation of Thanos, but it seems that this time Marvel wants to create a villain that fits the narrative needs provided by someone like Darkseid. Those Created has shared some key details about this upcoming threat. Now, a new interview with the writer of Marvel, Steve Orlandohas said what the plans are:

The details would ruin everything. The villain is someone who faced one of Marvel's most iconic teams. And the power of it is certainly one that could affect all of creation. Although the word threat is perhaps a matter of perspective. But the reality is that they do feel threatened by Pietro y Wanda.

The concept of the multiverse makes sense at this point, as Darkseid has long been portrayed as a being too complex for reality. His evil is so absolute that each reality has its own version Darkseid, and each one is fed by a force that comes from a different Multiverse. The reality is that there is no villain of Marvel that may look like someone like Darkseidas it speaks of a level of power and ambition that demands a place of honor in the cosmic hierarchy of characters.

Recently, Wanda consumed supernatural power from the book known as Darkholdand to the old god Chthon with him. Despite initial concerns about what this might entail, you have mastered the immense power of this primordial force. An obvious candidate to become someone similar to Darkseid is he High Evolutionary. This dimension-hopping being is obsessed with creating the perfect life form and has managed to destroy entire planets in the past. The High Evolutionary He is also the person who granted powers to Scarlet Witch y Pietro by experimenting with them, so there is a personal connection that can be exploited.

