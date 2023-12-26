Iron Man debuts new armor as the X-Men's most incredible ally.

Iron Man has had many armors in his history

Join the conversation

Iron Man He is one of the Marvel heroes who is forced to renew and change his costume most frequently. Not having any special skills, Tony Stark He has to rely exclusively on his technology to face the most impressive threats in the Marvel Universe, so he has to be improving his armor at all times. During last year, Iron Man has been found in the middle of the war that almost annihilated all the X-Men forever. Tony Stark He joined the X-Men to put an end to the attacks of Orchiswhich led him to find the Mystery.

Iron Man debuts new armor as the X-Men's most incredible ally

This is a metal with properties similar to adamantium. This is the material of Iron Man's new armor, which is one of the most elegant in its history. The suit has been called Mark 72: Mysterywhich will debut in the next issues and will have a central role on the cover of Invincible Iron Man #16. The design was created by the Spanish cartoonist, Pepe Larraz.

Duggan and the artist Juan Frigeri They have been building the new armor throughout the hero's new stage, since when the series began the character was in the process of development. The story would lead Tony to obtain an armor named Mark Nil, but would later face problems with Orchis when using its technology for the sentinel program that was obtained by the enemy. At that point the Mysterium comes into play, and that armor will be shown not only in this comic series, but also in the next event called Bloodhunt. Larraz will be working on that series and needed to start working on the event before the armor design began.

Bloodhunt It will be an event that will plunge the world into deep darkness, and a massive army of vampires will seize the opportunity to claim their dominion over the Earth. It will be up to a group of Marvel's greatest heroes to stop the wave of terror, with the Avengers at the forefront of the conflict. Like Dynasty of M o Secret Invasionthis is an event that has been years in the making.

The comic The Invincible Iron Man #16 It will arrive on March 20, 2024.

Join the conversation