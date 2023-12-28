It has finally been clarified what happened to Legion, Marvel's most powerful mutant.

Uncanny Spider-Man issue #5 reveals the whereabouts of Legion, the most powerful X-Man.

In the most recent stories of the Marvel Universe, The mutants have been involved in a very complicated situationwith the arrival of villains such as and antagonistic forces such as Mother Righteous and the anti-mutant organization Orchis, as well as the recent Fall of

With this whole mutant situation developing, an extremely powerful X-Man was introduced, making his reappearance after being out of focus in the comics for a while, this being nothing more and nothing less than Legion. However, after reappearing and becoming involved with Mother Righteous, The hero disappeared again, this time without leaving a trace or explanation..

However, it is well known that Legion could not have simply vanished, and volume #5 of the comic Uncanny Spider-Man finally reveals to fans what happened to David Haller. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #5 of the Uncanny Spider-Man comic from Marvel.

It has finally been revealed what happened to Legion and how it disappeared

While he may not be one of the most popular or recognized X-Men members in the Marvel Universe, the truth is that Legion is one of the strongest mutants that exist in the franchisebeing considered even the most powerful X-Man.

Legion's powers are based on the manipulation and distortion of reality, and allow him rewrite and reshape the universe to your willwhich makes him, without a doubt, one of the most powerful beings that the Marvel Universe has.

As far as his disappearance is concerned, in X-Men: Before the Fall: Sons of Mother Righteous tried to absorb Legion and his powersin order to have Dominion status, defeat his Sinister brothers, and position himself as a deity beyond space and time.

Nevertheless, Legion refused at the requests of Mother Righteous, and Instead, he devised a plan with his love Vendas to escape and hide from the villain.. Enraged, Mother Righteous stated to the mutant that this was impossible, since, according to her, nothing is more powerful than faith, which Legion refutes, stating that hope is more powerful, subsequently proceeding to disappear.

After several months without fans knowing anything about Legion's whereabouts, issue #5 of the Uncanny Spider-Man comic finally reveals what happened to him to the powerful mutant.

This volume shows how Nightcrawler, after having escaped from Orchis and the villain Vulture, sits at the foot of a tree and has a conversation with Bamf, a small white spirit that has accompanied the mutant during his time as Uncanny Spider-Man, which he also eventually reveals his true identity.

And, while they talk, Nightcrawler tells this little white spirit that he doesn't think he's going anywhere, referring to him as Legion. To this, he responds that is actually just a small fraction of the heroand affirms that the true David Haller is hidden where no one can catch him, in the safest hole there is: Kurt's heart and hope..

With this, not only has the Uncanny Spider-Man series been given a beautiful and emotional conclusion, but also, The whereabouts of the hero Legion have finally been revealed, clarifying that he is in Kurt's heartand giving hope to those fans who feared that the hero had died somehow, or that Mother Righteous had captured him.

Likewise, the fact that Mother Righteous wanted to absorb Legion and that it helped her ascend to Dominion status could imply that she also has the ability to prevent it from ascending to that state, and to put an end to it, in some way or another.

It is because of that Nightcrawler has now become a great hope for the mutant raceand we just have to wait to discover how Marvel will use Kurt Wagner and Legion to save the X-Men from Orchis, Mother Righteous, and any other villain that may arise against the mutants.

