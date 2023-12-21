The variants of Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe have reached a practically unlimited number. However, the new version of the Wallcrawler is quite disturbing.

Marvel has revealed the new Spider-Man and it is a very strange thing. The Edge of Spider-Verse comic has revealed a new surprise. This is a new Spider-Man, who joins the spider cast in the upcoming number 2 of the regular series, scheduled for March 2024 in specialty stores in the United States.

The Marvel Universe comic will feature the arrival of a peculiar character called Spooky-Man and the return of Cyborg Spider-Man, a popular variant from the 90s. Definitely, the Spider-Man variant thing has gotten out of hand. Since the successes of Sony's animated films, the count has skyrocketed to almost infinity or limitlessness.

In this next issue, Kaare Andrews and artist Bob Quinn will present Spider-High, a dangerous high school belonging to the Marvel Universe. Newcomer Gluemy Miller will have to face colossal challenges, from menacing teachers to the mysterious and deadly Spooky-Man.

On the other hand, writer Rich Douek and artist Edgar Salazar will bring back Cyborg Spider-Manan iconic version that has been quite unused for years, collecting dust in the Marvel Comics ostracism drawer.

What is Edge of Spider-Verse and what is it doing for the spider universe?

The comic series Edge of Spider-Verse has been known for introducing characters such as Spider-Gwen and Spider-Rex, as well as revealing secrets about Spider-Boy's origins, laying the groundwork for other characters such as Spider-Man India and Spider-Man. Of course, what she has done for the spider universe in Marvel Comics is truly moving.

In previous installments, issue #1 reintroduced Margo Kess, also known as Spider-Byte, while introducing a new character, Weapon VIII, with the mission of hunting down Wolverine, busy in The Sabretooth War.

Marvel previewed the next issue, showing Wolverine on the run, pursued by Weapon VIII, as Spider-Byte prepares to take action. Edge of Spider-Verse number 2 will arrive on March 27, 2024 and promises to bring exciting twists in the story of Marvel's spider universe.

Definitely, there is a desire to know more about Spooky-Man, this new Spider-Man of the Marvel Universe which promises to give all readers a lot to talk about. If you ask me, the reality is that they have a disturbing and disturbing design, which will inevitably remind more than one of Venom or the dark version of Peter Parker.