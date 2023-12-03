Thor finds a replacement that fits Mjolnir’s characteristics very well in the MCU.

The last Thor movie in the MCU is Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor’s version in it UCM forged the weapon known as Stormbreaker to replace Mjolnir during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. He was a more than worthy replacement as he managed to unleash the full power of the God of Thunder, and almost managed to kill Thanos. However, the film The Marvels has presented the true successor to the powerful weapon of Thor. Hela’s grand entrance in Thor: Ragnarok She will be well remembered for how she managed to destroy the Mjolnir without any effort.

In Thor: Love and Thunder it is shown that the Thunder God had given the hammer a second enchantment before it completely shattered. Mjolnir orders him to protect Jane Foster and is rebuilt when Jane approaches in hopes of finding a cure for the cancer he suffers from. Thor once again wields the Mjolnir at the end of the film, handing the Stormbreaker to his adopted daughter, Love. However, even though Stormbreaker fits perfectly as Asgard’s last powerful weapondoes not have a detail that makes Mjolnir unique.

Now, six years after the hammer’s initial destruction, The Marvels showed a true successor to the Mjolnir which embodies its most important characteristic. During the first season of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan found herself a powerful bracelet that unlocked her mutant abilities. This is where she is first shown, but details about where she comes from or what she can do were overlooked. The Marvels solve the mystery by revealing that they are actually the Quantum Bands that appear in the comics.

In The Marvelsit is clear that Quantum Bands can absorb energy or create portals in the fabric of space-time. With this in mind, the comics showed that they also had important protection to ensure that the wrong people didn’t abuse all the power they gave. Like Mjolnir Thorlas Quantum Bands they are enchanted just for work for those deemed worthyreferring to people who have a calm mind.

Thor’s Mjolnir does not allow anyone unworthy to move it Not in the slightest, but Quantum Bands seem to only be able to prevent those with bad intentions from using them at their full power. Mjolnir does not have a negative effect on people it considers unworthy, so this would be the main difference between one weapon and another. The Marvels doesn’t answer all of these questions, but the Quantum Bands will surely establish themselves as one of the most important weapons in the world. UCM in the future.

