At Marvel they have opted for elegance for Iron Man's new armor. The result is spectacular!

The armor Mark 72: Mysterydesigned by Pepe Larraz, gives a spectacular twist to the classic Tony Stark suit and is ready to impact Iron Man and Marvel fans.

Gerry Duggan, the famous writer of The Invincible Iron Man, has revealed the exclusive offering an exciting preview. This piece of high-tech will not only make its debut in Invincible Iron Man #16, but will also be seen in the Bloodhunt series.

Duggan has been working on the evolution of this armor alongside artist Juan Frigeri, taking the hero through a journey from being “ground level” to facing technological challenges. In his career, Tony Stark has worn the stealthy Mark Nil, but when he finds himself in trouble with Orchis and his Sentinel technology, the need for a new and powerful armor becomes evident.



This is how the dazzling Mysterium armor comes to life.

This new creation will not only have a main role in the current series, but will also be a fundamental part of the upcoming Bloodhunt event. Larraz, the artistic genius behind this design, will work on this event, even previewing the final design of the armor.

“When we started, Jed, Tom and everyone on the Avengers team accommodated us using Mark Nil and our status quo, and we thanked them for doing that. We hope everyone enjoyed the show. Pepe Larraz needed to start next year's big BLOODHUNT event before designing the armor on Iron Man for our third act. “We were always building towards MARK 72: Mysterium Armor in our story, and because Pepe was going to need to draw it first, and since he and I have pretty good shorthand, we were thrilled that he could design it.” Gerry Duggan said.

“Like CIVIL WAR and SECRET INVASION, BLOOD HUNT is a story that has been building naturally in Marvel comics over the last few years (and in some even older stories), and it all comes to a head in May when Jed connects all the dots. As the series unfolds, readers will be able to discover clues and go back and put the pieces together to see how high the stakes are for our beloved characters. “Pun intended.” Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski said.

Official description of Invincible Iron Man #16:



“D-Day is here and there is absolutely one main event: Iron Man vs. Feilong! Get ready for the biggest clash of armor you've ever seen! Plus: Tony gets some new outfits! LEGACY #666.”

So get ready to immerse yourself in the bright, futuristic era of Iron Man with this impressive armor and its milestone debut in the hero's history.

