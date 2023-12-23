Spider-Man de Marvel Comics

2024 is approaching and it will be a great year for Spider-Man, at least that's what they tell us from Marvel, since they have prepared spectacular things.

Get ready, because the Spider-Man universe will expand in 2024 with an epic twist! Marvel is ready to unleash a wave of exciting adventures with the release of the most anticipated one-shot, Web of Spider-Man #1, which will spark a new era for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

This giant one-shot is designed to draw both die-hard fans and new devotees of the wall-crawler into the fascinating world of Spider-Man. Here the cards will be revealed about what 2024 has in store for these iconic superheroes.

They have brought together a lot of talent.

Renowned writers and artists come together in a group of action-packed stories, revealing the Spider-Verse's most fearsome villains and unforgettable heroes. This special will set the stage for what will shake up and revolutionize the world of Spider-Man over the course of the next year.

What awaits us in this issue? Here's a sneak peek of what Marvel has in store:

Zeb Wells prepares two amazing stories that open the way to colossal collaborations. Together with Ed McGuinness, they explore the story of two goblins, while with John Romita Jr., they anticipate the impact of the Gang War and what will be their next titanic adventure. Greg Weisman lays the foundation for the second arc of Spectacular Spider-Men, promising an exciting journey.Steve Foxe and Greg Land explore the return of Chasm and Kaine, both clones known as The Scarlet Spider. Will they be allies or enemies? And most intriguing, who waits in the shadows? Prepare for unexpected surprises. The new volume of Edge of Spider-Verse, created by Alex Segura and Salvador Larocca, establishes the Spider-Society. Get ready for a series that will immerse you in an adventure like no other. Web of Spider-Man #1 will be the trigger for some of the most vital stories and characters in the Spider-Verse until early 2025. And with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 looming on the horizon, expectations are sky-high for Peter and Miles. Greg Capullo, who made his long-awaited jump from DC to Marvel Comics, has contributed his art to the cover of Web of Spider-Man #1, showing a glimpse of what what is coming right now.

Get ready for a 2024 full of cobwebs and excitement, this is just the beginning of an incredible odyssey for Spider-Man! Do you want to read everything that Marvel has prepared? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.