Marvel has announced a new event that will have a strong impact on the Marvel Universe for a time. Now, Marvel Comics has released a preview of Blood Hunt, which includes the cover and interior art of the issue that will serve as a cover letter for the next series. The writer Jed MacKay also talked about the vampire-centric event that will bring together some of Marvel's most notable characters to unite against a threat that had been waiting in the dark for years until its prime came.

Marvel announced for the first time Blood Hunt in October in the New York Comic Con. The limited series will also have some issues related to the core series and series derived from it. Blood Hunt will see eternal night take over the Marvel Universe and an overwhelming army of vampire terrors emerges intent on taking over a world they believe belongs to them. They are all united by a single vision for the first time in millennia. The existential threat posed by the supernatural alliance may require a New world order.

This is the official synopsis:

The skies have darkened and the sun sets for the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark places to kill the heroes of Marvel. The last night of the Tierra has fallen. Can even the heroes of this doomed world stop the tide of blood that is to come? Join the Avengers, Blade, Bloodline, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange y Clea as the night of death begins.

This is what the writer of the series said about the comic:

I think that Vampires are a very fun part of the Marvel Universe. You can enjoy them on a superficial level by adding a few thin layers to any comic or you can delve as deep as you want into the long vampire history of Marvel. Blood Hunt It's just the latest chapter in the vampire myths of Marvely we will take out the darkness in a big way.

The comic Blood Hunt #1 It will be released on May 1, 2024.

