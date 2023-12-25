Marvel will pit Wolverine against his successor, although the latter has the advantage.

Marvel has officially introduced Weapon VIII, the new great enemy that Wolverine must defeat.

Join the conversation

Wolverine is one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe. This mutant has become the favorite of millions of people, due to its incredible abilities such as the healing factor and its retractable claws, strengthened with Adamantium. Logan, his real name, has faced all kinds of formidable entities and enemies, but now he has encountered a new opponent who could quickly finish him off.

This has been possible see in Edge of Spider-Verse comic #1, which are characterized by representing situations from other alternative realities. Additionally, these titles have brought together a multiversal Wolverine team. This time, the people responsible for this story are Jackson Lanzing, Nilag Magruder, Eric Gapstur, Travel Foreman and Collin Kelly.

In this comic, Wolverine will face what could be considered his successor. But this fight will show that the latter is even stronger.

Wolverine faces Weapon VIII in an impressive fight, where the latter is superior

As you may already know, Wolverine has been part of the Weapon X project, in which he was subjected to various tests to enhance his body with this very powerful metal, known as Adamantium. However, this has not been the only victim of the Weapon Plus group, who, for almost a century, have been creating these powerful weapons.

In different stories other members of the Arma project have been shown, but one who has never had appeared in the comics era Weapon VIII. Although this is about to change, as he will be one of the protagonists of Edge of Spider-Verse comic #1, where he will have to face Logan himself. However, he has some advantages that position him as the possible winner of this contest.

In the preview images that have been shared of the comic in question, can see Wolverine fighting Weapon VIIIwho has a kind of spider suit, which is a bit reminiscent of Peter's Iron Spider, as it has prehensile limbs with which he can attack.

In these images you can also see that Wolverine tries to attack Weapon VIII, but it avoids their blows with its prehensile limbs, and then uses them to pass through the mutant's body, immobilizing him momentarily. But that's not all, since he then resorts to an attack with his powerful flamethrower, leaving Logan in a rather complicated situation.

As we mentioned before, the Edge of Spider-Verse stories take place in different alternate realities, the truth is that fans They have never been able to observe the design and power of Arma VIII. And with everything that has been observed in the images that were shared, it can be said that this debut of the character has been very successful, since he has put Wolverine on the ropes.

Arma VIII promises to be a fairly complete character in terms of powers and abilities, since not only do you have blades in the palm of your hand, but also flamethrowers and just drones with spider technology. All this makes us think that this is definitely one of the Weapon Plus group's most successful projects.

This fight will not be easy at all, since Arma VIII, thanks to his limbs, can create distance between him and his opponent. Plus you can use these attacks to immobilize the enemy and unleash your arsenal of destructive skills. All of this puts Logan at a disadvantage, since in order to harm Weapon VIII he will have to get close.

Obviously, it will not be easy to cut distance with Weapon VIII due to its limbs. However, Logan has his powerful healing factor in his favorand you will have to use it a lot to have a chance of defeating your enemy.

The truth is that this new character that has finally been revealed, Weapon VIII, will join the list of official experiments carried out by the group Weapon Plus. This also opens up many possibilities, such as the fact that this enemy is capable of traveling to other main realities in the Marvel universe. Although he will have to survive his fight against Wolverine.

Join the conversation