Mike Allred, Laura Allred and Peter Milligan reach the end of X-Statix ​​in the second volume Marvel Omnibus published by Panini Comics

The series with which Peter Milligan, Mike Allred y Laura Allred They turned superhero comics (and mutants specifically) upside down at the beginning of this century. Thanks to this deluxe edition rescue that makes Panini Comics we can finally fully enjoy X-Statix with its second and last compilation volume in the line Marvel All.

Mutant postmodernism

In this second volume we are not going to find anything that surprises us compared to what we saw in the first. The authors already made clear everything they were going to say with this series, both the tone and the intentions and the absence of limits (more or less), so what we have here is more of the same. And, in this case, this is good news.

Milligan and the Allreds continue to play at presenting the sleepover genre from a postmodernist point of view, playing at bringing these impossible beings down into the real world and confronting them with the problems of fame while they become figures managed by economic interests that leave on a secondary or tertiary level everything that has to do with their altruistic motivations to exploit their powers.

But the authors are not content with this satirical version of any of the various teams of X-Men that existed at that time, but they go further and play with the clichés of the medium to directly demonstrate the dynamics and formulas that for years have been perpetuated in this type of publications, ridiculing them while using them as a tool for advancement Of the plot. Cynical, yes, but effective.

On numerous occasions, satire goes even further and forgets the terrain in which it plays to reflect our reality through a critical gaze that judges the most superficial and incoherent aspects of the society in which we live in this century led by technology, reality TV and celebrities with the right haircut. But that’s what makes this comic something very different from any other you can find published by Marvel ComicsTRUE?

The controversy with Lady Di

Throughout the issues contained here we will find a multitude of direct and indirect references to different pop culture personalities in all areas, but no appearance was as notable as that of the same Lady Di. Perhaps the impact would not have been so enormous if the comics in which he appears had not been published some six years after his death.

Unfortunately, the controversy reached the British royal house before its first appearance was published, and therefore The House of Ideas was forced to censor (more or less) the story. And that is why the girl who appears on the cover of this volume is a brunette instead of being a blonde with a crown on her head…

As a good Englishman, Milligan found both the idea of ​​introducing this character into the play and the wave of free publicity that it unleashed hilarious, so he didn’t seem to bother too much to follow the orders and make the necessary modifications to change the character. . She must have been upset after making some alterations that fooled no one: a slight change in her look (hair color), her name (Henrietta Hunter) and by profession (she was now a pop star) were not going to prevent any reader from clearly identifying this character with the Princess of Wales.

But beyond this controversial episode and attending what would be the end of the group, in this volume we are also going to have crossovers with other mutant associations and some special episodes in which we have as the protagonist Baptismthat species of giant green potato that served as the group’s videographer and whose nature is a mystery.

Allred, all good

What can be said about the Allred marriage that hasn’t already been said? The couple formed by Mike and Laura is simply one of the best things that has happened to the ninth art in its entire history. With their pop style, these artists achieve that each of their pages has an indescribable magic, the result of the mixture of a surprising simplicity in the line, an apparently strident color, a spectacular character design and a narrative that works based on static figures that populate the vignettes as if they were more of a collage than a sequence. And the incredible thing is that the result of all this is wonderful. Has no sense.

But his achievement goes beyond the purely visual, since the missing element to turn his work into something unique is the ability of his characters to generate emotions. All of this is what makes this work (and practically everything they do together) a graphic marvel that you can enjoy every page from start to finish.

But the Allreds are not here alone. We must also highlight the presence in the drawing of two artists whose name on the cover sells comics who are in charge of the issues starring Doop: Darwyn Cooke y Marcos Martin. It will be difficult to find a volume that brings together artists of such quality as this one…

This series marked a milestone in the history of comics due to its approach to the genre and its daring and innovative approach. Luckily this was not a definitive end, but some characters from this group (of the few who survived) remained in the town. Marvel Universenot to mention its recent resurgence thanks to the series X-Cellentwhere the original authors took up the work, becoming an indispensable complement to this wonderful volume.

As for the magnificent edition, the deluxe volume Marvel Omnibus – X-Statix ​​2 published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 704 pages in color with a size of 18.3 x 27.7 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of X-Statix ​​numbers 6-26, Wolverine/Baptism 1 y 2, X-Statix Presents: Dead Girl 1-5 and material X-Men Unlimited 41, I (Heart) Marvel: My Mutant Heart y Nation X 4.

It also includes a prologue and an epilogue written by Lidia Castillo and the original covers of all the issues included in the compilation as well as a section of extra material at the end. The recommended retail price of this volume is 70 € and went on sale in October 2023.

Marvel Omnibus – X-Statix 2

The publication of all the stories of one of the essential titles of the beginning of the 21st century is completed.

Peter Milligan y Mike Allred They reinterpret what it means to be a mutant in the Marvel Universe, in the most revolutionary of ways.

With the fight between X-Statix ​​against The Avengers, Dead Girl’s encounter with Marvel’s great deceased and much more.

Autores: Mike Allred, Peter Milligan, Laura Allred, Marcos Martin, Nick Derington y Darwyn Cooke