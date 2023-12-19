Since the news of accusations of abuse by his ex-partner broke, many already sensed that Jonathan Majors' future was very far from Marvel. The actor's history predicted this, and just yesterday a New York jury found the actor guilty of reckless assault in the third degree, while he was also guilty of harassment. Marvel has confirmed his dismissal, so we can officially say that Phase 6 of the MCU is currently broken. What is going to happen?

Kang is dead

With the final decision of the jury and the guilty verdict, Jonathan Majors will have to face a sentence of 1 year in prison that he may not serve as he does not have a similar record. The problem is that the actor's record already has an indelible stain, and the one who seemed to be the perfect villain for Phase 6 of the UCM has vanished in the same way that many of the Marvel heroes did after Thanos' snap.

It was Marvel itself who confirmed the actor's dismissal in statements to media such as Deadline, where a Marvel representative has confirmed that they will not continue working with Majors in the MCU.

The two options that arose since all this began were to look for a replacement and continue betting on the Kang Dynasty saga, or forget this villain and find a new enemy to focus attention elsewhere. Well, it seems that the shots are going more for the latter, since everything related to the preparation of a script and a narrative around Kang is absolutely at a standstill (remember that Avengers The Kang Dinasty was planned for May 1, 2026).

A hard blow for Marvel

The Marvel cinematic universe is going through some pretty delicate moments. With the farewell of the big stars and the end of the golden age of the Avengers, the new superheroes do not catch on very well with the public, and the latest films are far from the grosses that the previous ones used to obtain.

This loss of power in premieres and the lack of charisma of some characters is affecting the MCU, which precisely the last thing it needed is the disappearance of a villain who worked incredibly well on the big screen. And, problems aside, Jonathan Majors' role in Kang was spectacular.

What enemy are we going to find?

Rumors now point to Dr Doom, who should be introduced with the imminent arrival of The Fantastic Four. Who knows if this breath of fresh air will wake up superhero fans again. Maybe this big problem will serve to turn the franchise's trajectory around and find a new, more interesting direction. But something tells us that it will take time for us to forget Kang's disappearance.

