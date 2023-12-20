The Marvel Cinematic Universe is between a rock and a hard place. If he wants to save the furniture, he must make drastic decisions… Like killing the Avengers!

Marvel has to kill the Avengers if they want to save their universe. After some recent setbacks in the MCU, particularly with the lukewarm reception of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the failure of The Marvels and the public's disenchantment with some of the Disney+ series, a future of reinvention necessary to revitalize is visible. this shared universe of superheroes.

In this new stage, a radical but intriguing idea emerges. To save the MCU, Marvel must move away from iconic Avengers franchise. Since its debut in 2012, this superhero alliance has been the central axis of the MCU, marking a climax with films that broke records and defined an era of superhero cinema. However, the avenging cycle could have come to an end. At least, as the main axis of the UCM.

What characters could inherit the UCM from now on?

The bet now points to other places far from The Avengers. More specifically, towards the development and prominence of two iconic Marvel groups: The Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Disney's acquisition of Fox allowed the film rights of these groups to return to the MCU, opening a range of possibilities for the expansion and reconfiguration of the superhero universe.

The Fantastic Four, known for their adventurous spirit and scientific exploration, represent an opportunity to rejuvenate and give a fresher focus to Marvel Studios, beyond The Avengers. Its inclusion could provide a new dynamic and explore science fiction stories that differentiate the MCU from the rest of the superhero franchises.

On the other hand, the X-Men They offer a diverse and complex universe, full of fascinating characters and deep themes about society and acceptance. This Marvel Studios franchise has the potential to address current social problems without the need for The Avengers. It could also put an interesting spin on the MCU, offering more nuanced stories and confronting ethical and moral dilemmas.

The time has come to offer a generational change

Symbolically killing The Avengers as the main axis would allow a transition towards these new groups, creating a stage of reinvention in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This doesn't necessarily mean eliminating characters, but rather giving them a break from the main plot, allowing other heroes and teams to take center stage and provide a fresh narrative.

This strategic approach could breathe new life into the MCU and reinvigorate public interest by introducing stories and group dynamics different from those of The Avengers. Marvel Studios has proven its ability to adapt and surprise its viewers in the past; This could be an opportunity to maintain freshness and innovation in a shared universe that seeks to evolve with the times.

The symbolic death of The Avengers in Marvel

The challenge lies in executing this transition in a smart and exciting way, maintaining the balance between nostalgia and innovation, the known and the new. The decision to move away from The Avengers as a cornerstone of Marvel Studios is a risky but necessary move to usher in a new era of heroes and narratives that keep the MCU relevant and exciting for viewers.

Hopefully Kevin Feige is able to keep the flame of interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alive. Definitely, The Avengers lived a glorious time. One that came to an end with Endgame four years ago. Now it's time to look to the future. And that future passes precisely through the hands of The Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Both the First Family and the mutants could unleash a new era of adventures that elevate the MCU once again.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.