The stage at the end of the second half of the 1980s for Spiderman It was a time full of changes for the character, and one of the most important is reflected now Panini Comics in a volume that, among other things, will remind us of the moment in which the good old Peter Parker took a step forward by leaving his life as a young bachelor to settle down with Mary Jane Watson. The volume in question comes to us under the title of Marvel Heroes. Spiderman's Web: Moving.

Maturing with Peter Parker

It is something that has been lost in recent years or decades (at least since Mephisto made Peter and Mary break up and forget their relationship), but if we talk about the classic era of the wall-crawler we can see probably the most obvious evolution of a character from The House of Ideas. And it is not that the character has been changing and defining himself, but rather that he has been growing, maturing, accumulating experiences and becoming an adult now far removed from that fifteen-year-old who was bitten by a radioactive spider.

Okay, it's true that Peter's aging wasn't exactly happening in real time. He spent a quarter of a century from his first appearance in vignettes to the moment he is presented to us here, with him already being an adult with a serious love relationship and a life as a couple about to be formalized. Perhaps at this time the equivalence was approximately one year in Peter's life for every two years in the real world.

But, beyond chronological inaccuracies inevitable due to the nature of what a monthly comic publication is, we had seen Peter deal with his bully problems at school, suffer with his aunt's health, struggle with his first job as photographer, deal with the death of loved ones, overcome a thousand and one difficulties as a superhero, become independent and, now, prepare to live a new life with the woman who would be the woman of his life (with permission from Gwen Stacy).

That magic may have been lost in these times, but for those who learned to read with the Amazing Fantasy #15 The experience of following the intrepid life of this young man month by month would be the comic book equivalent of those children whose first book was Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone and they continued with the saga. They grew up with Peter, and that's a big part of what made him not only the most popular character on Marvel Comicsbut also one of the most recognizable fictional characters on the planet.

completist nature

Thinking of this volume as a volume with its own entity may be a mistake, especially for someone unfamiliar with the stories of the wall-crawler at the end of the nineties, since the stories contained here function above all as complements or extensions of what was happening in Peter's life in those times.

This collection had several purposes (apart from the obvious one, which is to fully exploit a character who worked like a charm), and among them we found ourselves solving the need to tie up loose ends of plots that had been developed in other collections, with giving the opportunity to expand and give greater context to some stories and, above all, to delve deeper into what would be various aspects of Peter's private life.

This nature provides us with some decontextualized numbers that are difficult to enjoy, since we find our net thrower sometimes in the traditional costume and sometimes in the black suit, running adventures that begin in media res that can remind us of the oldest of the place those times when you bought a comic at the newsstand because of how attractive the cover was without taking into account what collection it was from or what issue it came after.

But on the bright side we have to say that here we are going to get fed up with one of the aspects that have given the most glory to this character: his environment. Ignoring the usual J. Jonah Jameson, May Parker, Flash Thompson or even the Betty Branthere we meet the peculiar landlady Mamie Mugginscon Lance Bannoncon Glory Grantcon Amanda Robertsoncon Nathan Lubenski (May's boyfriend) and with many other endearing characters who have been mostly lost in time. Remembering your time through this series can unlock buried memories of many gray-haired readers.

The superhero after the citizen

We also have many gems here that will be tremendously appreciated by the faithful Spiderman reader. In the most pajama side of these stories we should highlight everything related to the identity of the Elfa secret that has an intra-history very similar to what happened in his day with the man himself. Green Goblin. They will also stop by here The Rose, Hulk, he Man-Thing, Wolverine or the Vulturebut in general the superheroic tone of these issues is much more reduced and contained in a level of grandiosity than is usual in the wall-crawler's collections.

And among the rarities, the story that we will see here widely developed, focused on something as fashionable at the time as sects, draws a lot of attention. The curious thing about this approach is the importance that MJ's work as a lingerie model gains in this plot. An eccentricity of Peter Davidwho by the way is the scriptwriter who raises the level of this volume in each of his interventions…

But even rarer may be an annual issue that we are going to find included here that consists, almost entirely, of a succession of pin-ups of all the characters that were part of the wall-crawler's environment in those years. In this special that can function as an introduction for readers who are completely unaware of the character's mythology, we are going to find a lot of ground that is known to everyone but also with some illustrious forgotten (to this day) such as the case of Stegron, The Specter, Wisp, White Dragon, Moon Dog, Rocket Runner, Black Moon, Monstroid, Mirage, The Mind Worm o Jeremiahto name just a few.

The deluxe volume published by Panini Cómics in hardcover contains 560 pages in color with a page size of 17 x 26 cm and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #25 to #30 and #34 to #49 of Web of Spider-Manas well as its annual issues #3 and #4 and issue #349 of The Incredible Hulk.

The volume also includes an introduction by Julian M. Clemente titled transitive cobweb and a small extras section at the end of the volume. The recommended retail price is 49,95 € and went on sale in November 2023.

Marvel Heroes. Spiderman's Web: Moving

ISBN: 9788411508391

Peter Parker's long period as a bachelor comes to an end. It's time to move into the brand new apartment that he will share with Mary Jane, and also to say goodbye to the lovely Mrs. Muggins.

But there are those who are not willing to let Peter say goodbye to his previous life so easily. A new Goblin is ready to strike and prove that he is as dangerous as the previous one. Also, encounters with Wolverine and Hulk, the whole truth about La Rosa or the saga of “The Love Sect”, in which Peter has to rescue one of his closest people from the networks of a destructive sect.

Autores: Greg LaRocque, Alex Saviuk, Steve Geiger, Michael Nasser, Dwight Jon Zimmerman, Peter Poplaski, Al Gordon, Maddie Blaustein, Sal Buscema, Val Mayerik, Richard Howell, Dave Simons, James Owsley, Tom Morgan, Len Kaminski, Peter David, Larry Lieber y Jim Mooney