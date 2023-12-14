Marvel Studios is facing serious problems with the filming of the upcoming film, Captain America 4: Brave New World. And he has hired writer Matthew Orton to rewrite the script. This audiovisual event has internal tensions and social repercussions, and could delay the release of the film, scheduled for February 14, 2025.

Marvel has serious problems with its next movie. The studio is facing enormous challenges with the production of Captain America: Brave New World. According to information offered by Deadline, they have now hired writer Matthew Orton to work on new scenes for the film. Which has led to a readjustment of the entire reshoot schedule over the next year. These problems are quite serious. We are talking about complete script rewrites, new filming and notable changes.

Matthew Orton, previously involved in the Moon Knight Disney+ series, joins the Marvel Studios project as part of the rewrites expected to take place before new filming in the spring and summer of 2024. Although the exact changes are not specified, the film has already undergone notable alterations, such as the title change from “New World Order” to “Brave New World.” This modification was an attempt to avoid associations with perceived anti-Semitism.

An audiovisual event… that is getting complicated

With this restructuring and the delay in the release date, There is uncertainty about what the Marvel Studios movie will finally look like. Especially considering the lack of plot details at the moment. Captain America 4: Brave New World will follow the events first introduced in The Incredible Hulk (2008), with three characters expected to return to the MCU after nearly two decades away from the big screen. Of course, it is going to be quite an audiovisual event.

Additionally, the inclusion of Shira Haas as Israeli superhero Sabra at Marvel Studios has raised concerns among fans. Her role comes amid significant tensions between Palestine and Israel, generating controversy over her participation in the film. These elements are part of Sam Wilson's debut as Captain America on the big screen. Elements associated with internal conflicts. The film is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025. But with these changes and controversies, audiences will have to wait to see how the story evolves and how it will be received.

Fuente: Deadline

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.