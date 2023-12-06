A new version of the “Hulk Smashes!” has been featured in a recent Marvel comic.

Marvel has unveiled a new version of the “Hulk Smashes!” for She-Hulk.

Join the conversation

In the Marvel Universe, the typical and well-known phrase “Hulk smashes!”said by the green giant when he is going to attack, has become the emblematic and representative slogan or phrase of the character, which has been able to transcend even over the years, being used even in recent stories by the hero.

While there is no doubt that this phrase has become iconic and representative of the hero, the Marvel franchise, in the current Spider-Man comic series (The Amazing Spider-Man), has decided to make a change regarding this phrase and the strategy that it entails, adapting it to the situation and the heroine She-Hulk.

And, in the most recent volume of said series, Spider-Man, She-Hulk and other heroes find themselves involved in the Gang War, and while they face the threats that stalk them, She-Hulk shows that she has not only his own version of the phrase, but also a new strategy more appropriate for the situation you face. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #39 of The Amazing Spider-Man comicfrom Marvel Comics.

She-Hulk has her own version of the “Hulk smash!” phrase and strategy.

As mentioned above, one of Hulk’s signature aspects is his typical phrase “Hulk smashes!”and the attack he proceeds to make after saying it, which, as the phrase indicates, is to crush and destroy his target and/or everything in his path.

This has been a phrase and strategy that has been present in Hulk stories for several years now, and, recently, She-Hulk has been given her own version of thisthis being a much more appropriate version for the situation and the threat they face.

In volume #39 of The Amazing Spider-Man comic, Spider-Man; Miles Morales’ Spider-Man; Spider-Woman by Jessica Drew; Daredevil Elektra and She-Hulk meet involved in Gang War, Marvel’s new street-level crossover.

While witnessing all the chaos they are about to face, the team of heroes stands on top of a building devising their strategy to attack. It is then that Spider-Man says to She-Hulk: “Jen, could you…?” to which she interrupts him, asking “Tank?”, and Spider-Man confirms, saying “Tank.”and Jen proceeds to attack, acting as a tactical weapon, much like a tank.

Although this may not sound anything like the Hulk’s phrase, it could be interpreted as an equivalent, considering that Spider-Man says this so Jennifer can carry out her attack strategy..

Likewise, this moment in the comic is reminiscent of the first Avengers movie in the MCU, when Loki and the Chitauri are attacking New York City, and, after devising a team plan, Captain America tells Hulk: “Hulk, smash.”and the green giant proceeds to lay waste to his enemies.

However, the reason why, in the case of She-Hulk, it is different, is because, considering that in the Gang War there were not only gang members but also civilians, she couldn’t just attack and end everything in his way, but had to have a much more tactical attack strategyacting like a war tank that not only “crushes”, but is a tactical weapon.

Furthermore, although She-Hulk is a heroine with great skills and powers, when fighting alongside the Spider Family, it cannot directly destroy everythingsince their powers and fighting strategy are less inclined to war and chaos than the Avengers.

Ultimately, it is extremely smart that She-Hulk has her own strategy fight that, in a certain way, is similar to the phrase and attack that Hulk uses with the “Hulk crushes!”, although in Jennifer’s case it is not simply crushing and destroying everything in her path, but rather It is based more on strategy and tactical attack.

Join the conversation