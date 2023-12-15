Marvel has no plans to change Kamala's powers or identity in the comics to those in the MCU.

The most recent events in Kamala Khan's life have given her an absolute turn from everything we had previously seen in relation to the heroine. And, after having died in the comic series Amazing Spider-Man (2022), and having been resurrected in volume #1 of the comic series X-Men: Hellfire Gala, the heroine has now officially become a mutant.

Although this new stage in Kamala Khan's story was not initially seen as something bad, fans quickly began to worry when they noticed that the comics were turning Kamala into a mutant, in a way similar to how her MCU character is just a mutantinstead of Inhuman, as she originally was in the comics.

While fans feared that the franchise would change several aspects related to the heroine in the comics to adapt it to her character in the MCU, the most recent volume of her comic series reveals that Marvel has no plans to change Kamala Khan's powers or identity in the comics, so that it matches his character in the MCU. Next, we will tell you all the details, but you should know that this post contains spoilers for volume #4 of the comic Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant by Marvel.

It is well known that, since always, in Marvel Comics, Kamala has been a hero belonging to the Inhumansa race of superhumans with extraordinary abilities that was created by the Kree, after the latter conducted experiments on early humans.

However, in the UCM the heroine, instead of being represented as an Inhuman, was introduced as a mutantwhich undoubtedly was a bit disconcerting to fans of the franchise who already knew the character from the comics.

Thanks to this, when it was announced in the comics that Ms. Marvel would have been resurrected as a mutant, many fans feared that Marvel would slowly change everything related to the character in the comics. so that it would fit with the Kamala of the UCMwhich, according to the most recent volume of his comic series, it's not going to happen.

The fourth volume of Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant lets fans know that they have nothing to worry about, by showing a conversation between Emma Frost and Kamala, where Emma explains that when she was exposed to the Terrigen Mist that gave her Inhuman powers cut off the “branch” that would have allowed his mutant power to flourish.

Emma later tells him that, after his resurrection, his mutant power manifested again, giving rise to the possibility of eliminating his Inhuman part so that his mutant part predominatesand that it is Kamala's decision whether she prefers to do this or use her Inhuman and mutant powers together.

Faced with this proposal, Kamala says that, if her mutant powers activate, she will take care of it then, but that, for the moment, prefers not to risk erasing any part of what is.

After this, Kamala ends the number by saying that, regardless of the label assigned to her, be it Inhuman, Champion, Avenger, or Mutant (X-Man), she will always remain Ms. Marvelwhich gives fans a huge relief, seeing that, at least for now, Fortunately, the franchise will not change the powers or identity of the heroine in the comics..

