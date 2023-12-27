This variant or mutation of the Hulk has been made canon in the most recent episode of What if…? from Marvel.

Marvel has finally made Purple Hulk official in the MCU.

Happy Hogan He is one of the most beloved characters in the UCM., which has almost always been relegated to a comic relief role. However, he had never had that prominence that he so deserves, but this has changed with the most recent episode of the second season of What If…? from Marvel, in which alternative stories are told.

And, through Happy Hogan, Marvel has made the Hulk's most terrifying mutation to date canon. This is all part of episode #3 of What If…? from Marvel, so if you haven't seen it, you should know that this post contains spoilers, so you should continue at your own risk.

Happy has turned into the Purple Hulk in the latest episode of Marvel's What If…?

The Hulk is an iconic character, both in the comics and in the MCU. However, Bruce Banner has never received an adaptation where he is the true protagonistso far, but other of his relatives have, such as She-Hulk with her series for Disney+, Banner's son, Skaar, among others.

However, in the most recent episode of What If…? of Marvel in its second season, he has introduced a new variant or mutation of the Hulk, through Happy Hogan. And, as we have mentioned, This character has always been simple comic reliefbut now he has received the opportunity to fight and protect his allies.

In this episode it is shown that Tony Stark had been researching to find a cure for the Hulk, so he kept a syringe with Bruce Banner's blood. The current villain, Justin, wants to get hold of this to become a powerful variant of the Hulk for his evil plans, but Happy beats him to it and, to avoid this, he injects it himself.

After this scene, Happy turns into the Purple Hulk, also known as Purple Hulk. An extremely powerful creature, something characteristic of the Hulk, although it has been shown which hero is immune to his strength; and that he starts beating Justin and the other villains. In this way, it is confirmed that Happy is capable of controlling the anger of his Hulk, unlike Banner, since his version feels great hatred even towards other heroes.

This representation of the Purple Hulk is different from the one in the comics, because in the comics is about a transformation of Norman Osbornthus gaining the power to confront any hero, although, in the end, he is stopped by the joint work of these characters.

While, in the MCU, Happy's Purple Hulk can be seen to be good and control his anger, so you can even make jokes. But that's not all, since physically there are also certain differences with respect to Banner's Hulk, beyond color, such as the fact that this version shows him bald and covered in veins, in addition to retaining his ability to speak.

Definitely, Marvel has done very well by making this mutation official from the Hulk through Happy Hogan, especially since the character has had the opportunity to shine in the series.

