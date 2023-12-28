The failure of DC Comics in the cinema contrasts with the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What happened? Because? What are the reasons?

Many people wonder why Marvel has been successful with their movies, but DC Comics no. Success and failure in the world of cinema does not usually have a simple or unique explanation. And the case of these two superhero companies in their respective cinematic universes is no exception. To understand why the MCU has achieved notable success compared to the DCEU, it is crucial to explore various factors that have influenced the reception and trajectory of both franchises.

Marvel Studios' long-term planning

Firstly, the MCU's long-term planning and narrative strategy has been one of the keys to its success. From the beginning, Marvel Studios conceived his world as an interconnected universe, weaving a network of films that support and complement each other. This has created a sense of cohesion and continuity, encouraging viewers to follow each installment to understand the bigger picture and build expectations for future releases. In contrast, the DC Comics universe has faced difficulties in establishing a clear and consistent direction in its narrative, with films that do not seem to fit fluidly or coherently into their shared universe.

The unbalanced tone of the DC Comics movies

Another point to consider is the management of characters and the tone of the films. Marvel has managed to find a balance between seriousness and humor, allowing its films to span a wide spectrum of emotions and appeal to a diverse audience. In addition, they have developed complex and charismatic characters that connect with the public, giving them dimensions beyond their superhuman abilities. In contrast, the films of DC Comics They have experimented with dark and serious tones in an attempt to establish their own identity, but it has sometimes lacked the lightness and cohesion that have been characteristic of the competition's approach.

Other important issues at the cinematographic level

Consistency in the quality of the films has also been a determining factor. Marvel has maintained a generally high standard in terms of critical reception and audience response. Although not all of his films have been equally successful, they have maintained a quality that has generated confidence in viewers. On the other hand, the DC Comics universe has experimented with fluctuations in the quality and reception of its films, which has led to a less stable and reliable perception by the public.

Differences in executive and creative management have also influenced the results. Marvel Studios, under the leadership of Kevin Feige, has demonstrated a strong vision and deep understanding of the characters and stories it wants to tell. This consistency in decision-making and leadership has been key to the continued success of the MCU. In contrast, the DC Comics universe has faced changes in creative and executive direction, leading to inconsistent decisions and a lack of a unified vision.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.