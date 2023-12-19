Jonathan Majors He has been fired from Marvel once a sentence has been passed firm for the case in which he was being tried for assault and harassment. Only a few minutes have passed since Marvel made the dismissal public and the result of the trial was known, which shows that the decision had been made long before.

It is not surprising: the last few months have revealed somewhat erratic behavior on the part of Majors that was considerably damaging his image, regardless of the outcome of the procedure. Variety revealed a few days ago some audios that came to light in the trial, in which the actor defined himself as “a great man” who was doing “great things for my culture and the world,” as he described himself. “monster” and assured that he was going to kill himself.

It is, without a doubt, bad news for Marvel, which had placed Majors, before his arrest in March, at the core of the MCU's future. Majors had been introduced as Kang, one of the classic Avengers villains at the conclusion of the first season of 'Loki', and had delved into his background and motivations in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'. His importance was such that an upcoming Avengers movie would carry his name in the title, 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'.

Start again

Already at the beginning of November, Variety talked about how serious the crisis that Majors' arrest had unleashed was. According to the article, Marvel executives had met, as they do annually, to discuss the future of the franchise. The issue of Majors, already reported by then, had been put on the table, and although the actor defended his innocence, the damage he was doing to the Marvel brand was considerable.

But there was no going back: the end of the second season of 'Loki', which was recorded before the lawsuit, established Kang the Conqueror as Marvel's great new villain. The writers' strike also prevented what, in any case, would have entailed unaffordable costs: rewriting and reshooting a good part of the second year of 'Loki' to erase Kang from the plot.

Thus, these are the two options presented to Marvel to solve this crisis:

Replacing Jonathan Majors with another actor: It is not the first time that Marvel would have made a decision of this type: Terrence Howard left 'Iron Man 2' and was replaced by Don Cheadle, who took the role of War Machine in the following Avengers films. But it is doubtful that any prestigious actor would want to pick up the gauntlet of a disgraced performer like Majors.

Replace Kang with another villain: Complicated, but it can be done. In fact, Variety said that at that Marvel meeting they considered considering Doctor Doom, the mythical nemesis of the Fantastic Four, as the new villain for future Avengers films. There are rumors about it: the recent arrival of Michael Waldron (creator of 'Loki') to the scripts of 'Avengers 5' could mean a change in that sense.

In any case, bad times for Majors, but also for the future plans of Marvel, which had built with films like 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' a conceptual framework based on the multiverse that would possibly have been deployed with the films of the Avengers. Is this goodbye to that idea of ​​the multiverse or just the conqueror of realities?

