The second volume of the Black Panther Marvel Gold line shows us a lot of iconic moments from the character’s history from authors such as Don McGregor, Walter Simonson and Gene Colan in a magnificent edition published by Panini Comics

We do not know if if it were not for the film counterpart of this character we would have seen his classic stage collected in two magnificent volumes of the line Marvel Gold of Panini Comics, but the fact is that they are a reality. And with this we are given an unbeatable opportunity to read the adventures of a hero different from all the others who swarmed through the pages of Marvel Comics at that time, one tremendously marked by his race, putting The House of Ideas at the forefront of social advances such as the desire to Stan Lee. The second volume came to us under the title of Marvel Gold. Black Panther 2 – The Panther’s Prey.

From Wakanda to the world

Far away, with this second volume in our hands, is that first appearance of Black Panther in the regular series of Fantastic four. In a few pages we were introduced to this warlike African leader who, thanks to his spiritual powers, had the ability to become a powerful ally for the heroes of Earth, another doll in the Marvel Comics showcase.

What made this new character so special was the fact that he was the first black superhero in the world of comics, something that decisively marked his stories in his early days (and even continues to do so to a large extent to this day). today).

Black Panther (its name predates the homonymous organization linked to the movement Black Power) was not only on a par with his fellow adventurers, but in almost every respect he represented human perfection: he possessed the physical capabilities of the Captain America combined with a scientific mind similar to that of Reed Richards and had behind it a nation that was at the forefront of scientific innovation thanks to its vibranium deposits.

And so it was that the nation of Wakandarepresented through its leader T’Challawas the excuse that was used by Marvel Comics to contribute their bit to the fight against racial prejudices and social injustices, their way of saying “hey, if there really is a superior race, it must be the one that lives in that African nation.” …”.

Politics and action

The story here begins with a four-issue miniseries that curiously resembles the stories that are made today with the character, like those scripted by Ta-Nehisi Coates (perhaps without as much depth). Politics is a fundamental aspect of these beginnings, something logical if we take into account that our protagonist is not a millionaire playboy, an inventor or a Norse god, but the king of a country. Peter B. Gillis and a young man Denys Cowan are responsible for drawing certain parallels here with the Apartheidthus laying stones that would be very important to build the character’s future.

Later we are presented The Search for the Panthera story divided into 25 chapters in which T’Challa dedicates himself to searching for his mother, which really is not the best thing about this volume despite having the work of Gene Colan. That place would be occupied by the great saga that we will encounter a little later, the one that gives the title to this second volume…

The Panther’s Prey is a series that began to be published in the nineties and in which the pictorial art of Dwayne Turner. Here we have a drug plot as a secondary part of the main story, in which we are introduced to Solomon Prey (his last name is what originates the title of the saga), a guy who through certain scientific experiments manages to become a kind of mutant winged vampire, which will place him on par with Black Panther in hand-to-hand combat for some reason. reason. To no one’s surprise, revenge is at the center of his motivations. Typical but effective.

A legendary hero

The volume is completed with other stories of less interest, some of them being quite curious, such as the one in which we see our hero confront Sabertooth (or not?). But the most interesting thing about the volume, apart from Turner’s art, is what each of these stories contributes to form the mythology of the classic period of this character.

Therefore, beyond the quality of the stories contained here, this volume will be especially interesting for those who are attracted to the figure of Black Panther and want to know more about his roots and the stories that defined him. And no better way than through this deluxe edition.

The volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 616 color pages with a size of 17 x 26 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of the first four issues of the second volume of Black Pantherthe numbers from #13 to #37 and #148 of Marvel Comics Presentsthe four numbers of Black Panther: Panther’s Prey, number #19 Solo Avengersnumber #1 Marvel Super-Heroesnumber #60 Marvel Fanfare and number #1 Fantastic Four Unlimited, as well as an extensive extras section and various articles. The recommended retail price is €49.95 and it went on sale in October 2022.

Marvel Gold. Black Panther 2 – The Panther’s Prey

ISBN: 9788411016483

The path of Black Panther throughout the eighties and early nineties, in the second and last of his Omnigold. In a miniseries by Peter B. Gillis and Denys Cowan, T’Challa fights Apartheid, and then greets the return of Don McGregor, who would still narrate the second and third chapters in his Wakanda trilogy.

In “The Search for the Panther”, T’Challa undertakes the search for his mother, in a brutal comic, drawn by Gene Colan. Finally, in “Panther’s Prey,” the action returns to Wakanda, with the pictorial art of Dwayne Turner. It also includes other Black Panther adventures that appeared in this historical period.

Autores: Don McGregor, Peter B.Gillis, Sandy Plunkett, Roy Thomas, Ron Lim, Walter Simonson, Dwayne Turner, Denys Cowan y Gene Colan