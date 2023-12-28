Seismic new changes in the world of the X-Men are about to shake everything known! Marvel has thrown in an incredible twist.

Ready for a preview of Marvel's Timeless #1? Magneto takes the helm as the new leader of the mutant team! Yes, you read that right, Professor X's floating wheelchair will now be the throne of the master of magnetism leading Cyclops and a group of mysterious mutants!

The surprise doesn't end here. Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 series also has Magneto setting the pace as the team's leader. Coincidence? We don't believe it! Marvel is connecting the threads between the comics and their future film projects.

With Kevin Feige handling the reins of the Marvel universe, all of this leads us to wonder: does this herald a monumental change in the MCU?

The signs are already present.

We've seen glimpses of the '90s style with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and now the comics follow the path set by the studio.

But that's not all Timeless #1 has to offer. The return of the Green Goblin, Blade facing the Hulk, The Punisher versus the new Punisher, Captain America against Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Clea with a son, and a mix between Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom!

The future of the X-Men in Marvel Comics is an intriguing mystery. What will this change mean for the iconic Master of Magnetism? Will this be the prelude to another tragedy for Charles Xavier?

Timeless #1 is now on comic book store shelves. Stay tuned for upcoming reveals, this is just the beginning and promises to be epic!

Official synopsis:

BEHIND THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: WITH THE DEBUT OF TWO NEW MARVEL ICONS! In a devastating future born from today's decisions, all time and space are threatened by the rise of an ancient evil. MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen, a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the Moon God, and now the entire Earth bows before its overwhelming power!

But one man stands against Khonshu's next wave of mayhem: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe's last living superhero. But who is Power Man and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of Sentry, Hulk and Iron Fist? What dark and deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And down the line, can the Marvel Universe ever really be saved?

