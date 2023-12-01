Loki is capable of using the powers of Mjolnir, but under very special circumstances.

Loki reaches a new position in Marvel Comics

One of the most important questions in the Marvel Universe is if Lokihe God of Deceptionis truly worthy of being able to lift the Mjolnir. The latest stories have shown how the character has come closer to the figure of what it means to be a hero, but that may not be enough. After all, there are many heroes who are incapable of controlling the Mjolnir, becoming unworthy of him. That all may have changed with the comic series. The Immortal Thorbut even there the doubt is not completely resolved.

The way that Loki was able to lift the Mjolnir only manages to raise more questions than answers about whether he is worthy or not. In a new adventure, Thor comes face to face with a new enemy, Toranos. In order to confront him, Thor recruits Torment, Beta Ray Bill, Jane Foster and Loki as they are the only people he would trust. the power that Mjolnir provides. This is how the God of Thunder formed his own group: the Thor Corps. When the fight against ToranosThor begins to trust the Mjolnir to the rest of the heroes.

Everything gets complicated when Loki’s turn comes. The God of Deception doesn’t have confidence like the rest of the team, so he decides to open a portal so Beta Ray Bill can catch the Mjolnir. After appropriating it, Beta Ray Bill allows Loki to grab the bottom of the hammer so they can both exert the power of Thor. The biggest question here is whether Loki can use the powers of Mjolnir just because someone else is worthy of it. By holding both at the same time it is not very clear what would happen if Beta Ray Bill He decides to let it go.

Mjolnir most likely wouldn’t have worked even with Beta Ray Bill if he really considered Loki unworthy. Loki’s initial fear arises from the idea that he believes that being worthy of Mjolnir is a task for a hero. The new position of Loki in Marvel it only validates that it could be a worthy candidate to be bearer of the hammerbut it seems that we cannot confirm it yet.

The comic The Immortal Thor #4 It is now available.

