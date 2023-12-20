The future of MCU is uncertain after what happened with Jonathan Majors, an actor who was found guilty of harassment and was fired by Marvel. Now that the role of Kang the Conqueror is free again, fans already have their favorite actors to play the main villain of the next phase of the MCU.

Fans propose Will Smith and more actors to play Kang

Jonathan Majors is accused of 4 counts of assault and harassment against his ex-partner, for which could spend up to 4 years in prison. Although the verdict will not be given until next year, a representative of Marvel Studios confirmed that they will distance themselves from the actor and his projects will continue without him.

Given this, fans of the company and its productions already have their favorite actors to take on the role of Kang. One of them is nothing more and nothing less than Will Smithrenowned actor who has played all types of roles throughout his career.

Other actors mentioned were Yahya Abdul Mateen II, known for his participation in Aquaman. There are those who believe that the actor Damson Idris He also deserves a chance after his work in films like Outside the Wire and Farming.

Some fans joked about it and proposed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and other popular actors who will surely not be considered for the role. The community also showed its concern about what happened and hopes that Marvel will find a way to overcome this problem that could be a hard blow for the MCU.

