Spider-man and Conan star in the month of December for Panini. The arachnid with his special and the barbarian with his number 0

Marvel Spain closes 2023 with a month full of news. Panini presents a wide catalog of releases for the month of December, which includes major releases and reissues.

Among the most notable premieres, stands out The Amazing Spider-Man 31, which includes the long-awaited wedding of Tombstone’s daughter and Joe Robertson’s son, plus a pivotal moment for Peter Parker and Kamala Khan. It also highlights Patrulla-X: Fall of Xa container that compiles the miniseries that narrate the consequences of the “Fall of X” saga.

Marvel Spain ends 2023 with the gigantic THE AMAZING SPIDERMAN 31: Almost a hundred pages with the long-awaited wedding of Tombstone’s daughter and Joe Robertson’s son, in which you can also read a fundamental moment for Peter Parker and Kamala Khan, drawn nothing less than by David López; the prologue to the relaunch of SPIDERMAN SUPERIOR, with Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, and also the prologue to the new adventures of Mary Jane, Spiderwoman and Spider-Boy… and a wonderful story in which Spidey and The Human Torch join forces with script and drawing of Albert Monteys, among many other points of interest. A marvel for all collectors!

And in mutants, after the outbreak of “Fall of Of note is PATRULLA-X 25, where the central plot unfolds; IMMORTAL X-PATROL 15, which chronicles the fate of both Krakoa and Arakko; IMPOSSIBLE AVENGERS #1, the return of a classic, with Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón as authors, in which mutants and Avengers come together; and X-PATROL: FALL OF

Another of the great premieres of the month is found in THE IMMORTAL THOR 1. Al Ewing bursts into the world of the God of Thunder, ready to apply principles similar to those used in THE IMMORTAL HULK, only with a brighter vision. He is accompanied by Martín Cóccolo in interiors and Alex Ross on the impressive covers.

And finally the long-awaited return of the cimmario created by RE: Howard, CONAN THE BARBARIAN. It is the perfect introduction to the new stage that Conan begins, now in Titan Books, but with a flavor that is reminiscent of the good old days of Marvel, when Roy Thomas and John Buscema were the golden names that narrated the most iconic adventures. of the Cimmerian. Now, it is Jim Zub, with the classicist touch that he already showed us during his time at Marvel, together with the Spanish Roberto de la Torre, in whose pencils it seems that Buscema has been reincarnated. His arrival also coincides with the farewell of The House of Ideas, through the compilation, in MARVEL PREMIERE, of CONAN REY, the miniseries with which Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar closed this chapter of the hero created by Howard.

And the reissues start with the second and final volume of X-FORCE BY CHRIS YOST AND CRAIG KYLE 2, which takes place the day after “The Messiah War” and brings us one of the most spectacular mutant adventures of the first decade of the 21st century: “Necrosha”, in which Selene resurrects the millions of dead mutants in Genosha and launches them against the X-Men. An authentic terrifying show with gore overtones, brought to us by Craig Kyle, Christ Yost, Mike Choi and Clayton Crain, with illustrious guest artists such as Robert Kirkman and Jason Pearson.

In MARVEL MUST-HAVE you also have another of those unavoidable events from the same era: Krakoa.

MARVELS ANNOTATED will also arrive: An edition of Marvels like you’ve never seen, with all the material created for the twenty-fifth anniversary of this masterpiece. There has never been a more complete edition of Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross’ masterpiece!

And outside of Marvel, in the same month the fourth volume of the modern ALIEN stories goes on sale, now with Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo, and the latest from Mark Millar: THE AMBASSADORS. Six people on the planet are going to receive superpowers, and each of their stories has a top artist to narrate them. Notes: Frank Quitely, Karl Kerschl, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel, Matteo Buffagni and Matteo Scalera. An epic comic, which begins to prepare the ground for the event that will bring together all of Millar’s characters, accompanied by Pepe Larraz touching the sky in each panel, and which could only be called BIG GAME.

