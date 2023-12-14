The Marvel anthology series returns at Christmas time with new episodes that explore alternative scenarios.

We immerse ourselves in that time of year when everything is filled with colored lights, we remember why we made those extra holes in the belt and the series They dress up for Christmas with their most festive episodes. That also includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which brings back the Christmas spirit in season 2 of What If…?.

After convincing with the first batch of animated episodes in which alternatives to some of the situations we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Over the years, What If…? returns this December with 9 new episodes.

The series sees a good part of the cast of UCM characters exchanging roles or, simply, exploring situations that could have turned out in very different ways than what we witnessed in the movies. marvel films.

In the case of the second season, the new trailer anticipates a festive atmosphere that will take advantage of the Christmas premiere of the episodes to give a nice touch to Disney+.

Another villain who is back in What If…?

If you head to the top of this article, you will find the new trailer for season 2 of What If…?, where a little surprise awaits you.

Justin Hammerthe “main” villain—actually it was Whiplash— from Iron Man 2, is back for a very different take on one of the alternate realities the episodes will explore.

The second season of What If…? will premiere a daily episode from December 22 to 30making sure that every day we have something to do with Disney+.

At this time when Marvel Studios is reassessing its situation after the failure of The Marvels at the box office, a series like What If…? It seems perfect to remember some of the moments that made the UCM great for more than a decade. Will those sensations return?