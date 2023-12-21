The Marvel franchise does not rule out the possibility of reversing the One More Day story, one of the most controversial and hated of Spider-Man.

Marvel editor Nick Lowe has revealed that the possibility of reversing the One More Day story has not been ruled out.

Since his introduction to the Marvel Comics stories in the 1960s, Spider-Man, over the years, with his participation and appearances in these stories, has been able to establish himself as one of the most prominent characters in the franchise. as well as one of the fan favorites.

With more than 60 years existing in the Marvel Universe, Spider-Man has had hundreds of individual stories which, although most of them have been extremely successful and have marked the hero's trajectory, in some cases, they have left fans quite unhappy.

This has been the case in history One More Day, which was highly criticized by fansand which has recently been talked about in the letters section of volume #39 of Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man comic, where a fan has asked about the possibility of the events of this story being reversed, and the editor Nick Lowe has commented that does not rule out the possibility of reversing this story at some point. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

The One More Day story could be reversed in the future by Marvel, according to Nick Lowe

Released in 2007, the story “One More Day” tells how Aunt May has been seriously injured by a gunshot carried out by a hitman who, hired by Kingpin, was supposed to kill Peter, and accidentally hit his aunt instead of him. Since Aunt May is slowly dying from the gunshot, Peter must find a way to help her.so he turns to Doctor Strange, although he tells him that he cannot help him.

After this, Peter, resigned, decides that he will spend his last days with his aunt, and while he goes to the hospital, He meets a young woman who claims to be the solution to his problemsbut when he tries to talk to her, she escapes, forcing him to follow her, and encountering a woman dressed in red who is later revealed to be the demon Mephisto, who offers him a pact with the devil in exchange for May's salvation.

Mephisto He proposes to Peter and Mary Jane to save Aunt May in exchange for her marriage and the love they have for each other.telling them that they have one more day (One More Day) to make the decision whether save May by sacrificing his marriage, or let the aunt die to keep his love; also making it clear that, if they do not decide on one of these two options, it will end the world they love and have fought so hard to protect.

The story ends with both deciding that they would sacrifice their love for Aunt May's lifeand Peter waking up and starting his day like any other, with his Aunt May safe and sound at home, but now without his wife and great love, Mary Jane.

This story was highly criticized and absolutely hated by many of the fans of the couple and the franchise, so followers have constantly wondered If there is a possibility that Peter and MJ get back together in the Marvel Universe (something that will happen in the Ultimate Universe, but so far it is not planned for Earth-616).

However, although it has not been confirmed that these two characters will be together, in the letters section of volume #39 of The Amazing Spider-Man comic, a fan has asked about the possibility of reversing what happened in One More Day in the future and the story of Peter and Mary Jane is reconstructed together, to which editor Nick Lowe has responded by saying: “As for “One More Day,” we've mostly turned the page, and I wouldn't expect it to come apart anytime soon, but I'll never say never.”

With this, Lowe has given fans and followers of the Spider-Man and Mary Jane stories a great hope that the couple will get together again in the futurethus undoing and eliminating the events of One More Day, with which fans were extremely unhappy.

Taking into account the fact that Lowe has not given certainty that this story will be reversed and has only left open the possibility that it will happen, We just have to wait a while to see if Lowe really decides to reverse the events of One More Day, and bring Mary Jane and Peter together again as a couple in the Marvel Universe soon.

