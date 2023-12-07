This Marvel character has officially become a villain in a recent comic.

The character of Shang-Chi has become a villain in the Spider-Man comic series Gang War.

In the Marvel franchise, just as there have been villains who, over time, have turned to the good side (such as the Green Goblin, Venom and Loki), we can also find several heroes who, on the contrary, have leaned towards villainylike the Scarlet Witch, Charles Xavier, and, more recently, Shang-Chi.

Although the origins of this hero are related to crime, thanks to his direct link with the Five Weapons Society, the truth is that Shang-Chi had always done his best to stay away from villainy. and stay on the side of heroism despite his past.

However, things seem to have changed, as in the recent Marvel event, Gang War, we see Shang-Chi’s participationbut not exactly on the good side, with the team of heroes, but on the dark side, with leaders of gangs and criminal organizations who fight to claim their part of the city. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post contiene spoilers del volumen #1 del cómic The Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War First Strikefrom Marvel Comics.

Shang-Chi has become a villain in Marvel Comics’ Gang War event

Marvel Comics’ gang war event, Gang War, shows how organizations, gangs and crime families, following the death of villain Madame Masque and the retirement of villain and crime boss Tombstone, They are fighting over the possession of the territories of the city of New York.

In volume #1 of the comic The Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War First, a meeting that several of the gang leaders hold in the Bronx is shown, in order to discuss what their plans are to claim the New York territories.

One of the leaders who was at said meeting in the Bronx was nothing more and nothing less than the villain Mister Negative, who finally asks the question that haunts the heads of the other villains and most likely also in the minds of the readers: “What is Shang-Chi doing here?”.

To this question, Shang-Chi answers that He is there representing the Five Weapons Societyan organization that he directs and that, although it has its own territory in Chinatown, is looking for opportunities in New York, stating that They will only ask nicely for more land once..

With this statement by the hero it is more than clear to us that his intentions are not at all to stop the war between gangs (as Spider-Man and his team plan to do), but that he is representative of one of those gangs that fights for more territory in New York.

Taking into account that Spider-Man y Shang-Chi are now on different sides, the Gang War event is likely coming soon show these two characters facing each other. We can confirm this by seeing one of the covers of the upcoming comic series Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War, which shows the confrontation between the two.

On the other hand, in regards to the fact that Shang-Chi is now a villain, it is not entirely a surprise, since, since his inception, the hero has been linked to villainy, due to his connection with the Five Weapons Societycriminal empire formerly run by his father.

However, it is undoubtedly somewhat disconcerting that the character has suddenly leaned towards villainy again, considering that in the vast majority of his stories has tried to stay away from crimeeven allying himself with the Avengers, the Champions, and MI-6.

Notably, It may be that Shang-Chi’s intentions are to turn his organization into something good., and therefore wants to gain greater influence in the city, although he must do so through somewhat questionable means. However, whatever the character’s plans, the truth is that, by getting involved in the criminal gang war, He has ultimately become a villain, although we don’t know if this will be permanent or temporary..

