Deadpool's Healing Factor It is one of the antihero's main abilities that make him an incredibly dangerous character. Now, Marvel has unveiled a glimpse of his full potential, with a somewhat surprising reveal. Deadpool seems to be powerful enough to allow Wade Wilson survive a nuclear bomb explosion in the short distance.

Deadpool had to be tested in the comic Uncanny Avengers #5. The story led the hero team to the revelation that Captain Krakoa was actually Steve Rogers' evil version of Hydrafrom Tierra-61311, who has been resurrected by the Orchis organization. Grant Rogers has been the cause of some of the latest evils that have plagued the Marvel Universe, but we have not been able to know until now. The last thing he did was put a nuclear bomb on the campus of the Empire State University. When they discover the deception, the Avengers They are forced to take drastic measures to prevent the device from killing thousands of innocents.

Rogue It is presented as the last line of defense that will keep the world safe. Rogue knows he will die for that sacrificebut his teammates seem to have completely different ideas. Deadpool He doesn't want to miss any of the action and decides to be present with Rogue. As the process of nuclear annihilation begins, Deadpool He shakes Rogue's hand to allow her to borrow his healing factor, and the two resist. the explosion that consumes their bodies completely. In the end, both Rogue and Deadpool they survive, saving NY of imminent danger.

In recent years there has been an intense debate among fans about which characters have the best healing factor. The sides differ in those who support Deadpool and those who say that the Wolverine healing factor has no rival. Deadpool He has just shown that he not only managed to survive the explosion of a nuclear bomb, but also shared his power with another person. Wolverine He has only managed to save himself and that puts him one step behind.

The comic Uncanny Avengers #5 It is now available.

