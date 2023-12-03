This is the reason why Groot never said his most famous quote.

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies have been one of the fundamental pillars that have sustained the success of the UCM. In fact, even in a period as bad as the one he is going through now, the UCM has managed to find its essence after so long with the third film starring the group of Peter Quill. The popularity of this cosmic group It means that everyone knows Groot and his emblematic phrase: “I am Groot”.

Fan theories have already emerged that explained what the Groot of the UCM I was trying to express. However, the actual origin and meaning of this phrase in Marvel canon is very difficult to create. Actually, Groot never said “I am Groot” and it’s all due to a bad translation error. This was confirmed during the event that redefined the Marvel Universe con Secret Wars. The story, which takes place in a different alternate timeline, focused on Thanos through a new quest for the Infinity Stones.

It is this new version of events that brings Groot to the center of the Marvel Universe once again, revealing that his famous words were not only the first he uttered, but were the product of an accident misinterpreted by his teammates from the Guardians of the Galaxy. On the planet known as Battleworldthe hooligan group tries to take over the Infinity Stones before he Mad Titan can achieve your plan.

Their search takes them to a forest where they believe one of them remains hidden, but their assumption disappears when they find the tree where it was located, one that actually spoke. The tree was a character of the same species as Big. The tree tried to say where what they were looking for was and the whole team assumed that it said “I am Groot”, a completely incorrect interpretation.

In it Marvel UniverseGroot is part of the species known as Flora colossus, who have repetitive speech due to a rigid larynx that causes them to repeat the same phrases over and over again. Despite this, this story showed that the character could become completely fluent in speech over time.

